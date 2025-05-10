No, Ford Doesn't Own Mack Trucks — Here's Which Well-Known Automotive Brand Does

Mack Trucks, originally called the Mack Brothers Company, was founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 1900. That makes the truck brand 125 years old at the time of writing — although not among the five oldest car brands in the world, this still gives Mack quite a legacy. Interestingly, Mack was owned by its shareholders and operated as an independent company all the way until 1967, when it was acquired by the Signal Oil Company — an American company that started in the petroleum industry, but has since expanded to automotive and aerospace engineering, among other industries.

Renault's industrial vehicles division, Renault VI, acquired a 10% stake in Mack Trucks in 1979. And some 11 years later, it completely took over the truck brand in 1990, turning it into a fully owned subsidiary of the French automaker. After another 11 years, AB Volvo bought the entire Renault VI subsidiary in 2001, putting Mack Trucks, Inc. under its umbrella.

Because of this, you might think that Mack Trucks, Inc. is owned by the Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, the Chinese company that also owns Volvo cars. However, AB Volvo is a different entity from the car brand. While Geely is the second-largest investor in AB Volvo, owning 14.7% of the company's shares, the biggest shareholder is still Industrivärden AB, a Swedish investment firm with various holdings in different Nordic companies.

