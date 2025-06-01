Kenworth K100: Why The Iconic Semi-Truck Was Discontinued, Although Beloved

With its distinctive cab-over-engine design, the Kenworth K100 was once a symbol of the open road and a favorite among long-haul drivers. Known for its rugged reliability, recognizable style, and for being the semi-truck that inspired Optimus Prime, the K100 was a truly legendary semi-truck. But its disappearance had more to do with shifting industry demands than a decline in popularity.

Advertisement

The Kenworth K100's appeal dropped after the maximum allowed length of a semi-truck and trailer changed from 65 feet to 75 feet in 1976. Up to that point, the K100 had been a go-to big rig among trucking companies, as the shorter cab-over design let them save length on the cab and use it for the trailer instead. The increased length limit eliminated this advantage, and Kenworth officially discontinued the K100 line of semi-trucks in 2002. Another iconic Kenworth semi-truck, the W900, was discontinued in 2025, though for different reasons.

Despite discontinuing the K100 in North America, Kenworth kept building the semi-truck for the Australian market. Kenworth followed the K100 with the K200, which was essentially the same truck. Kenworth Australia later introduced the K220, another cab-over semi-truck that serves as the modern equivalent of its iconic predecessor.

Advertisement