5 Other GM Cars That Never Should Have Been Discontinued

First up, we have the poster car of every enthusiast who grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, the Pontiac Firebird. Originally released in 1967, the Firebird would see four generations before being killed off in 2002. The debut engines included a 3.6-liter (230 cubic inch) I-6 unit that churned out 165 hp and 216 lb-ft of torque, with a top speed of 114 mph, and did zero to 62 mph in 10.2 seconds. Throughout the years, many different engines were offered on the Firebird, but the most legendary one was, perhaps, the 345 hp, 430 lb-ft RAM air IV introduced in 1969.

The Firebird was one of many models that suffered during the Malaise Era associated with the gasoline and automotive sales crises of the 1970s and 1980s. General Motors was nosediving towards bankruptcy before being bailed out by the second Bush administration, but it would be too little for the Firebird and all of Pontiac. Also, the particular factory in which these cars were made had to be shuttered by 2002 because it was not meeting federal impact collision standards.

In between the glorious V8 engines, the Firebird also had a 2.5-liter (151 cubic inch) I-4 unit that was making a paltry 90 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque. However, we must admit that the Firebird, in any form, was one of the most American vehicles ever to exist, and that it did not get the respect it deserved with an unceremonious seeing out.