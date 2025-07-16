Pontiac Firebird: How Much Is The Classic Pony Car Worth Today?
Despite rumors to the contrary, the Pontiac Firebird isn't coming back in 2025. The Pontiac brand has been dormant since the last example of the G6 left the factory in 2010, and the Firebird nameplate has been gone for even longer, having been retired in 2002. The Firebird survived through four generations over its time on sale, first launching as a sister car to the Chevrolet Camaro in 1967. A second generation of the car arrived in 1970, designated as a 1970.5 model year, and remained on sale until the third generation of the car was launched in 1982. The fourth and final generation of the Firebird hit dealerships in 1993.
Values for the classic Pontiac pony car vary a lot between generations, model years, and variants, with the cheapest examples worth only a few thousand dollars and the priciest worth well over half a million dollars. According to data from the sales tracking site Classic.com, the cheapest generation of the Firebird is currently the third generation, which has an average resale value of around $21,000.
The fourth generation is not much more expensive, averaging $24,000. The second generation of the car is significantly pricier, with examples selling for around $46,000 on average, while the first generation is the costliest. Buyers looking for a first-generation car will pay roughly $51,000 on average according to Classic.com data, but that average is skewed by a handful of ultra-rare Firebirds selling for six-figure sums.
The rarest, most sought-after Firebirds sell for over $100,000
Generation-wide averages are useful for painting an overall picture of the level of collector demand for each Firebird generation, but they don't tell the full story. At one end of the Firebird's price spectrum are a small number of collectors' grails like the 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air III Convertible, which Hagerty estimates is worth an eye-watering $818,000 in good condition. The Ram Air IV Convertible of the same year is also very valuable, and is worth $206,000, while the hardtop '69 Ram Air IV is worth $120,000.
Another sought-after Firebird variant is the 1973 Firebird Trans Am with a 455 V8, which is valued at $112,000 according to Hagerty. It's one of the rarest Pontiacs ever made, with only 252 examples built. Almost all of the six-figure Firebirds hail from the '60s or '70s, with one notable exception. A modified 2002 Firebird Trans Am WS6 Collector Edition sold for $112,000 on Bring a Trailer in 2024, setting a new record for the fourth-generation car.
On the other end of the Firebird price spectrum sit the largely unappreciated base model Firebirds of the '80s and '90s, many of which can be snapped up for under $10,000. The 1994 and 1995 base Firebirds are the cheapest variants to buy, while the base 1984 Firebird is also available for peanuts, being valued by Hagerty at $4,900. Even if you're not sold on buying a cheap Firebird, there are plenty of other affordable classic Pontiac models out there, from comfortable cruisers to overlooked classic muscle cars.