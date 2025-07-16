Pontiac Firebird: How Much Is The Classic Pony Car Worth Today?

Despite rumors to the contrary, the Pontiac Firebird isn't coming back in 2025. The Pontiac brand has been dormant since the last example of the G6 left the factory in 2010, and the Firebird nameplate has been gone for even longer, having been retired in 2002. The Firebird survived through four generations over its time on sale, first launching as a sister car to the Chevrolet Camaro in 1967. A second generation of the car arrived in 1970, designated as a 1970.5 model year, and remained on sale until the third generation of the car was launched in 1982. The fourth and final generation of the Firebird hit dealerships in 1993.

Values for the classic Pontiac pony car vary a lot between generations, model years, and variants, with the cheapest examples worth only a few thousand dollars and the priciest worth well over half a million dollars. According to data from the sales tracking site Classic.com, the cheapest generation of the Firebird is currently the third generation, which has an average resale value of around $21,000.

The fourth generation is not much more expensive, averaging $24,000. The second generation of the car is significantly pricier, with examples selling for around $46,000 on average, while the first generation is the costliest. Buyers looking for a first-generation car will pay roughly $51,000 on average according to Classic.com data, but that average is skewed by a handful of ultra-rare Firebirds selling for six-figure sums.