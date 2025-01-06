Is The Pontiac Firebird Really Coming Back In 2025?
The Pontiac Firebird is a pop culture staple and one of the most iconic Pontiac muscle cars. However, despite its popularity, the car's run wrapped up in 2002, ending the long and proud history of the Firebird. In 1993, a new design for the model's fourth generation replaced the boxy wedge design made popular in the past. Sales dwindled, and public interest in muscle cars was fading, leading to the model's discontinuation.
Due to low sales, the Firebird was considered too expensive to redesign as regulations changed. But now, over 20 years later, fans of the muscle car are hopeful that the Firebird could return to its former glory after seeing videos announcing a 2025 model. Unfortunately, all of these videos are using AI image programs to bring a futuristic Firebird to life. There is no actual 2025 Firebird, and the rumors have no basis in fact. Here's how to tell if the car images you're seeing are legit or the work of AI.
The rumored Pontiac Firebird return is just AI imagery
One big giveaway that the Firebird isn't returning is the fact that Pontiac never officially announced it — and that's because Pontiac hasn't been around since 2010. General Motors has also not mentioned a new Firebird being in the works.
Always check the description under any YouTube video you're watching. Expanding the description will often inform you as to how the images in the video were made, using terms like "digitally generated" and "synthetic." Next, check the images in the video. One dead giveaway to look for is misspellings and incorrect font type. The image above randomly has "Pontiac" written on a peculiar spot on the vehicle using questionable lettering.
AI images of cars are also known for having a lot of curved lines, missing or incorrect details, and extremely shiny surfaces. These can be spotted in other AI images of debunked cars, like the false return of the Ford Crown Victoria. While fans of the Firebird love the idea of the American muscle car reemerging from the ashes, nobody has much faith in that happening — at least not any time soon.