Is The Pontiac Firebird Really Coming Back In 2025?

One big giveaway that the Firebird isn't returning is the fact that Pontiac never officially announced it — and that's because Pontiac hasn't been around since 2010. General Motors has also not mentioned a new Firebird being in the works.

Always check the description under any YouTube video you're watching. Expanding the description will often inform you as to how the images in the video were made, using terms like "digitally generated" and "synthetic." Next, check the images in the video. One dead giveaway to look for is misspellings and incorrect font type. The image above randomly has "Pontiac" written on a peculiar spot on the vehicle using questionable lettering.

AI images of cars are also known for having a lot of curved lines, missing or incorrect details, and extremely shiny surfaces. These can be spotted in other AI images of debunked cars, like the false return of the Ford Crown Victoria. While fans of the Firebird love the idea of the American muscle car reemerging from the ashes, nobody has much faith in that happening — at least not any time soon.

