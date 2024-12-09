Is Ford Really Bringing Back The Crown Victoria?
When people picture a police car, they are often envisioning Ford's Crown Victoria. That's because it was used as the primary police car across the United States for two decades. Around the arrival of 2010, the Crown Victoria was retired due to having an outdated engine and technology. However, there are now speculations that Ford is bringing back the Crown Victoria and there are even images of what an updated model would look like. Is 2025 finally the year that the Crown Victoria will be patrolling the streets once more?
Unfortunately for fans of the iconic cop car, there is no confirmation that the Crown Victoria is returning. Despite some news sources claiming that a new model is in the works, Ford hasn't made any official statements regarding future plans for the discontinued model. Social media posts and YouTube videos sharing images of an updated Crown Vic are the work of AI.
2025 Crown Victoria images are AI
Ford is one of the most iconic American car brands, which explains why car enthusiasts are always hoping to see the return of many of its popular models. This has included rumors about a new Excursion that were proven false and shut down speculations about a Mustang pickup truck. All of these rumors — including the 2025 Crown Victoria — are the work of AI art programs.
It can be tricky to tell when images are AI these days as technology advances but there are some ways to make it easier to identify them. One immediate giveaway is gibberish words, which can be seen in both AI images in this article. The first has a license plate full of unintelligible words and the one above has "FORD CCTORIA" across the windshield as well as a wonky number on the hood. If there is no writing to check, AI images will also often appear highly glossy with rounded edges and a lack of detail.
In the case of the above image, the YouTube video it's from states in the description that this is "digitally generated" work. Check for similar phrases when watching videos, scrolling socials, or reading articles, including "rendering" and "significantly edited." One article also had a warning that the information within the story was all speculation.
If it's still tough to tell if you are seeing a real car or not, check official sources. Ford has not made any announcements about the return of the Crown Victoria. All of the announcements are from social media accounts and YouTube channels that have no connection to Ford. While Ford fans would love to see Crown Victorias back on the road — and even on patrol — it's currently nothing more than a rumor.