11 Classic Pontiac Models That Are Still Affordable (For Now)

Pontiac was quite the automaker in its heyday. The GM-owned subsidiary was right in the thick of the American muscle car era, releasing some of the its coolest looking cars in that period. From the GTO to the Firebird and the Trans Am, there was always a competitive Pontiac duking it out with the other muscle cars. But even before then, Pontiac had winners like the Star Chief and LeMans, and afterward it had a sleeper hit on its hands with the Pontiac Fiero. Pontiac sold 370,000 of those in only five model years, making for a surprisingly popular car.

Pontiac kept it up for a few more decades until things started to turn sour. The company hadn't done the best at keeping up with trends, and then the auto industry suffered a financial crisis that required a government bailout. Congress agreed to help GM, on the condition that it restructure its business and cut costs. Among the costs cut was the entire Pontiac brand, along with the entire Saturn brand.

Sad though the brand's end may be, it makes older Pontiac models even more collectible. If you're considering picking one up as a project car or to cruise around on nice days, you might expect the price of Pontiacs to have skyrocketed, but many are actually still reasonably priced. Here are some of the more affordable classic Pontiac cars we found.

