This 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Was So Rare You'll Probably Never See It In Person
Pontiac officially flopped in 2010 after more than 80 years in the business. However, the brand has yet to disappear from the scene entirely, as these vehicles remain beloved and celebrated among car enthusiasts. In fact, there are still plenty of cheap and reliable Pontiacs you can get today. Unfortunately, there are also some Pontiac cars out there that most fans won't ever get to own or take for a drive. There's even one that the majority of folks are highly unlikely to ever see in person: the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Bonneville.
Odds are, if you go to a classic car show, you'll run into a Pontiac Star Chief in some form, seeing as the car was manufactured between 1954 and 1966. However, the '57 Star Chief Custom Bonneville is in a league of its own. This car is defined by its sleek look, high performance, and, of course, its tremendous rarity. A mere 630 Bonnevilles were released by Pontiac. A single vehicle went to each dealer in the U.S., plus a couple of prototypes were made. Now, over 60 years past its release, there are far fewer '57 Pontiac Star Chiefs available, further cementing its status as one of the rarest cars to ever come from the brand. Unsurprisingly, the Bonneville's exceeding rarity has made it quite the pricey piece to own — if you can find one in the first place.
If you find a '57 Bonneville for sale, you'll have to pay up for it
As a luxury vehicle, the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Bonneville comes with all the bells and whistles one would want from such a car. Powered by a 347-cubic-inch V8 engine that packs 315 horsepower, a stock Bonneville features a Strato-Flight Hydra-Matic three-speed automatic transmission, power steering, power brakes, power windows, and a whole lot more.
Way back when, getting one of the mere 630 '57 Bonnevilles set you back almost $5,800, which sounds like an incredible deal in the modern automotive marketplace. However, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone willing to part with theirs for such a sum today. According to Classic.com, within the past five years alone, sales of these cars have ranged from $70,000 to $203,500, with the most recent as of this writing going for $123,200. In a five-year span, the website's records indicate that only 20 sales have occurred, so it seems that there aren't many out there or those who are fortunate enough to have one aren't so eager to let such a stellar vehicle go.
Even though the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Bonneville isn't among the cars that are so rare that only one of them exists, it's undoubtedly a difficult car to come by. Thus, the secondary market has clearly adjusted accordingly, making it as expensive as it is rare.