This 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Was So Rare You'll Probably Never See It In Person

Pontiac officially flopped in 2010 after more than 80 years in the business. However, the brand has yet to disappear from the scene entirely, as these vehicles remain beloved and celebrated among car enthusiasts. In fact, there are still plenty of cheap and reliable Pontiacs you can get today. Unfortunately, there are also some Pontiac cars out there that most fans won't ever get to own or take for a drive. There's even one that the majority of folks are highly unlikely to ever see in person: the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief Custom Bonneville.

Odds are, if you go to a classic car show, you'll run into a Pontiac Star Chief in some form, seeing as the car was manufactured between 1954 and 1966. However, the '57 Star Chief Custom Bonneville is in a league of its own. This car is defined by its sleek look, high performance, and, of course, its tremendous rarity. A mere 630 Bonnevilles were released by Pontiac. A single vehicle went to each dealer in the U.S., plus a couple of prototypes were made. Now, over 60 years past its release, there are far fewer '57 Pontiac Star Chiefs available, further cementing its status as one of the rarest cars to ever come from the brand. Unsurprisingly, the Bonneville's exceeding rarity has made it quite the pricey piece to own — if you can find one in the first place.

