5 Possible Fixes For An 'Unknown USB Device' Error

Most new-age laptops from reputable brands come with the SSD soldered onto the motherboard, which means you can't really upgrade the storage as per your needs. You're stuck with what you buy. Additionally, storage upgrades from the manufacturer can be rather expensive, so most users opt for the base variant and then pick up external storage devices to expand the storage. Generally, using storage devices like SSDs or hard drives is a seamless ordeal. Just plug the device in and transfer files. However, there may be some instances where you encounter issues with connecting external devices to your computer — especially if it's a Windows PC. One of the most common issues is the 'Unknown USB Device' error.

This USB error is not only applicable to storage devices, but also to smartphones, peripherals like keyboards and mice, or input/output devices like webcams and printers. It usually occurs as soon as you plug a device into the USB port — making it impossible to use the device or transfer files to/from it. Whether you're facing the issue with one device or multiple, it can get rather frustrating. Before you pull your hair out, though, we've listed some simple fixes that may resolve the issue. Ensure you follow each method thoroughly, and you might be able to connect your devices without a hindrance.