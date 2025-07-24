20 Best Fighter Jets And Planes Of All Time

You may be familiar with the F-14 Tomcat if you've ever watched the original "Top Gun" movie. It was the plane used in most of the aerial shots in that movie and it came at great expense to Paramount, who had to pay $8,000 per flight hour in fuel and maintenance costs, which is over $22,000 in today's money. Even outside of pop culture, the Tomcat was among the military's most capable fighters. They first came into service in 1972 and remained in service until its retirement in 2006. It was replaced by the F/A-18, which is also on this list.

The F-14 Tomcat had its heyday pretty late in its life. It first saw combat in 1981 when it downed two Libyan Su22 fighters over the Gulf of Sidra. Its usage would ramp up significantly during the Gulf War, nearly two decades after it was stamped into service. In terms of overall performance, it was solid, but didn't lead the field in anything in particular. Its top speed was Mach 2.34 at 40,000 feet, which is serviceable.

What made it excellent was its versatility. Since it could do so many things well, the military used it for all kinds of stuff. It could engage with enemies upwards of 90 miles away while also conducting air-to-ground strikes as well. Pair that with its high-altitude rating and it could engage with bombers outside of visual range. It was used for defense while the F-15 was used for offense, and both jets performed their roles admirably.