5 Of The Best Used SUVs Under $15,000
When it comes to dream cars, you can make a list of the coolest cars, starting with convertibles, sports cars, and even luxury cars. But realistically speaking, some of those visually appealing cars don't cut it for everyday use.
In 2024, SUVs made up 44.7% of the global used car market share, a sign of their growing popularity among families, people working in corporate jobs, and road-trip enthusiasts. They tick boxes like comfort, cargo space, and performance, all in one stylish vehicle. But the truth is, SUVs cost a pretty penny. So, to save costs, the used car market is the way to go.
Even then, a lot of the options are on the pricier side, but that doesn't mean you have to settle for less. Some SUVs provide more value than their price tags, delivering the kind of comfort, performance, and dependability typically found in much newer vehicles. To help out, we compiled a list of options that deliver on these features and more. Here are five of the best used SUVs under $15,000.
2016 Nissan Rogue
With prices ranging from $7,000 to $14,000 on Edmunds, the 2016 Nissan Rogue is a top choice that balances great features and affordability. It offers smooth driving and a spacious interior designed for comfort, putting it a notch above its competitors. The car has two trim levels, giving buyers the chance to opt for the model that best suits their needs.
The Rogue has a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine and an Xtronic continuously variable transmission (CVT), which together produce up to 170 horsepower. Whether you're moving through city traffic or on the highway, you can still enjoy consistent performance.
Even then, it's the Rogue's features that really differentiate it from other vehicles at this price point. Having options like a motion control system, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert makes it easy for drivers to handle heavy traffic and tight parking spaces. Additionally, you also get interior noise insulation, so you and your passengers don't have to worry much about driving through noisy streets. You can also add third-row seating, if you want.
From an owner's perspective, the Rogue is quite manageable. The total cost of maintenance within the first 10 years of ownership is about $8,000, at least 1.94% lower than the average for regular SUVs.
2015 Honda CR‑V
With average listing prices starting at $7,000, the 2015 Honda CR-V is one of the most affordable and most reliable SUVs. With regular maintenance, the CR-V can easily surpass 250,000 miles, and possibly even more, with some owners reporting mileages of up to 400,000.
This durability comes from Honda's 2.4-litre i-VTEC engine, paired with a CVT, both of which offer a smooth driving experience alongside maximum fuel efficiency. Despite having low ownership costs, the CR-V also has a high resale value. It offers plenty of rear legroom and a flat cargo floor, offering just as much space as even larger SUVs. The CR-V also comes with a LaneWatch blindspot monitoring system on all trims except the LX.
Additionally, it provides improved insulation compared to the models of previous years and a revised suspension tuning, all of which means a better driving experience. It is easy to maintain, with annual fuel costs averaging $1,650/year, so drivers can save up to $250 in fuel costs over five years.
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is one cheaper option that still brings comfort and performance in the same unit. Starting around $14,000, this model is a popular choice, with 100,000 units sold every year.
The 'sport' in the model's name shines through in the 2.4-litre four-cylinder engine, which produces a powerful output of 185 horsepower. If you need even more power, you can take it further with the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine option, which guarantees an impressive 240 horsepower output. To ensure safety during winter, Hyundai's Active Cornering Control All-Wheel Drive system provides stability while driving on slick roads.
On the inside, the Santa Fe Sport could easily pass for a luxury vehicle with soft-touch materials, an intuitive centre stack, and comfortable seats. In terms of storage, the cargo space is moderately sized, typically measuring 35.4 cubic feet, which could expand up to 71.5. The Santa Fe Sport is also very durable and was one of the only SUVs that passed the toughest crash tests, earning the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award in 2018.
Additionally, routine service costs are reasonable ($428/year), and Hyundai's strong powertrain warranty often transfers to used buyers. This makes the 2018 Santa Fe Sport a great option within the price range.
2017 Ford Escape
If you're looking for a budget-friendly used SUV that still feels contemporary, you should consider the 2017 Ford Escape. Prices start around $9,000, making it one of the most affordable Ford models available today. Nonetheless, it still has a modern vibe, mainly because of its responsive infotainment system and its various safety features.
The Ford Escape features a standard 2.5-litre engine that produces 168 horsepower, although some drivers favor the 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine or the turbocharged 2.0-litre engine. Whichever trim you pick doesn't really affect your fuel costs, though, as the Ford Escape remains very fuel-efficient.
Now, city driving is where the Escape truly shines. It's designed with urban mobility in mind, boasting sharp handling and a tight turning radius. Additionally, there's an optional all-wheel drive system and selectable drive modes that allow the car to handle dirt or gravel roads very well.
Like we pointed out earlier, one major advantage of the Escape is its fuel efficiency. For instance, used Escapes can achieve up to 21 mpg in the city, and 29 mpg on the highway. This SUV is a cost-effective choice when it comes to gas consumption.
The Ford Escape is easy to maintain as well, since the average annual cost of maintenance is around $480/year. Thanks to the Escape's popularity, parts are easily procurable, which also contributes to lower long-term ownership costs.
2015 Subaru Forester
There are several features that make a 2015 Subaru Forester stand out in the budget SUV market. Prices start at around $10,000, and it comes with standard symmetrical all-wheel drive for off-road driving, one of the features that helped the model smash prior sales records after its launch.
The Forester comes equipped with a 2.5-litre Boxer engine that produces 170 horsepower. Combined with a ground clearance of 8.7 inches, it's a suitable car for off-roading and outdoor adventures. One of the Forester's most popular features is the Subaru EyeSight suite, which provides advanced safety technologies like pre-collision braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warning.
Additionally, the 2015 Forester has a lot of cargo space, spanning 34.4 cubic feet when the seats are in place and up to 74.7 cubic feet when the seats are folded. This SUV is a good pick for those who prioritize practicality and value in their vehicle.
Methodology
We came up with our list by considering some of the most popular SUV models, looking at their durability, performance, cargo space, and maintenance costs. We ensured that, despite being used, they could be bought in good condition for under $15,000 based on prices sourced from Edmunds. We also considered some of our reviews here at SlashGear, along with other professional reviews.