3 Brands That Make The Best Used Cars (According To Consumer Reports)

Buying a used car can feel like a gamble, even if you find a reputable sales lot and have a reasonable budget. While there's no magic solution to avoiding lemons when you go car shopping, some brands are considered better than others when buying used. In fact, Consumer Reports has a whole study dedicated to figuring out the best used car brands so you can feel better about your new-to-you purchase.

So which brands make the best used cars? Per Consumer Reports, Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda are the top-ranking used car manufacturers in that order. Unsurprisingly, all three brands are also at the top of the list of most reliable cars for 2025. That's not to say older models aren't worth the price tag, of course. Some cars are still good buys with over 100,000 miles (or more), but can't issue any guarantees.

According to Consumer Reports—and other sources for vehicle reliability—Mazda, Toyota, and Lexus are solid options if you're looking for a used car. Before you hit the sales lot, consider what makes each brand a safe bet, according to sources like Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and RepairPal.