3 Brands That Make The Best Used Cars (According To Consumer Reports)
Buying a used car can feel like a gamble, even if you find a reputable sales lot and have a reasonable budget. While there's no magic solution to avoiding lemons when you go car shopping, some brands are considered better than others when buying used. In fact, Consumer Reports has a whole study dedicated to figuring out the best used car brands so you can feel better about your new-to-you purchase.
So which brands make the best used cars? Per Consumer Reports, Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda are the top-ranking used car manufacturers in that order. Unsurprisingly, all three brands are also at the top of the list of most reliable cars for 2025. That's not to say older models aren't worth the price tag, of course. Some cars are still good buys with over 100,000 miles (or more), but can't issue any guarantees.
According to Consumer Reports—and other sources for vehicle reliability—Mazda, Toyota, and Lexus are solid options if you're looking for a used car. Before you hit the sales lot, consider what makes each brand a safe bet, according to sources like Consumer Reports, J.D. Power, and RepairPal.
Mazda
Mazda ranked third in Consumer Reports' evaluation of the best used car brands, and that's saying something. The list comprised 26 different brands, so ranking in the top three is an achievement to boast about. There was also a large gap between Mazda and the fourth contender in line, which suggests that Mazda makes the top tier when it comes to used vehicles.
While there are some used Mazdas you should steer clear of at all costs, the brand offers plenty of options if you're shopping used. While the Mazdas best avoided include specific model years with lots of recalls and other problems, many other models have been so successful that they've withstood the test of time since the '90s. For example, the Mazda3 and CX-5 are still going strong today. Plus, when it comes to Mazda's reputation, it's not only Consumer Reports that ranks the brand highly. RepairPal rates Mazda a four for reliability, based on consumer feedback for all years and models. With those ratings, Mazda is 5th out of 32 brands RepairPal ranked.
In addition, J.D. Power, which routinely grades used vehicle models, ranked Mazda second in dependability for 2022 model years (in the mass market segment). In a reliability ranking compiled by Visual Capitalist based on J.D. Power data, Mazda ranked higher than average — and above other brands like Kia, BMW, Dodge, and Jeep — with 185 problems per 100 vehicles. The average number of problems per 100 vehicles was 190, so Mazda's entry is impressive.
Toyota
Toyota is Consumer Reports' runner-up for the best used car brand, and Toyota enthusiasts are probably not surprised. Whether it's a brand-new Tacoma, a hand-me-down Prius, a 20-year-old Sienna, or a Camry that's older than you are, personal experience tells this author that Toyota is a great buy, so it's nice to see that the data backs up that opinion. The price could be just right too; you can snag a used Toyota Prius or Highlander for cheap, as they're some of the most reliable used cars under $5,000. You can also find some newer used Toyota models under $8,000, so while Toyotas generally have high resale values, there are deals to be had if you know where to look.
Numbers-wise, it's hard to argue with Toyota's dependability when it comes to used cars. Consumer Reports gave Toyota high marks for vehicles between five and ten years old, while other studies looked at newer (but still used) vehicles. RepairPal gives Toyota models (across all years) a repair rating of four overall, which is above average, and ranks it eighth out of 32 brands.
In Visual Capitalist's review of J.D. Power data, Toyota came in second, with 147 problems per 100 vehicles (far lower than the average of 190). There's also the fact that J.D. Power ranked Toyota third in dependability for the 2022 model year (in the mass market segment). Toyota came in behind Mazda in that ranking, but the numbers are still impressive.
Lexus
Lexus has the best reputation for reliability among vehicles between five and ten years old, per Consumer Reports, and outpaces plenty of other big names in the industry. Of course, given that Lexus has a reputation for being a luxury brand, and with various Lexus models on the market for decades, there's no surprise involved with the rankings. Though there are some used Lexus models you should avoid, many 2015 and newer models can still be great buys.
As far as data beyond Consumer Reports' rankings, RepairPal gives Lexus an above average repair rating of four (out of five), earning it the seventh spot overall out of 32. Lexus also topped Visual Capitalist's chart, with a reported 135 problems per 100 vehicles—the lowest of any brand involved in the review. Because Visual Capitalist's evaluations are based on J.D. Power's data, it makes sense that J.D. Power ranked Lexus highest overall in dependability for 2022 and other model years.
The only potential drawback to buying a used Lexus might be the price; a new Lexus starts at around $36,000. Used models have great resale value, and the brand has won multiple awards. For buyers, however, that could mean higher sticker prices at the used car lot. However, given how reliable a used Lexus is said to be, the investment could be well worth it.