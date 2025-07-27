3 Appliances You Should Unplug When Not In Use (And 2 You Can Leave Plugged In)

Electricity seems like it's getting more expensive each year, no matter which utility provider you sign up with. Even if you feel like you don't use much electricity, the monthly bill may say otherwise. Faced with rising costs, you may want to invest in some energy-saving tech to improve your power bill. Yet there is a simpler step to take first: looking around your home to identify where you might be leaking energy without realizing it.

Many electronic devices and appliances create phantom loads, where they continue to leach energy from outlets even when not in use. It turns out that even smart plugs draw some energy when they're turned off, although this could be a matter of one or two watts. In addition, poor appliance management could be increasing your energy costs, whether you're still running that ancient washing machine daily or you're forgetting to unplug appliances after using them.

To start combating energy waste problems, there are three appliances you should definitely unplug when you're not using them. However, there are also a couple that can be safely left plugged in without worrying about phantom loads.