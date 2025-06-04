Does A TV Use Electricity In Standby Mode?

While your TV uses very little energy when in standby mode, many of us have habits that lead to higher overall electricity use than we realize. If you're guilty of leaving the TV on as background noise or using its maximum brightness settings, you've been unnecessarily increasing your energy consumption and possibly your electric bill without even noticing. One of the easiest ways to reduce your TV's power use is to turn down its brightness. Your TV may have come with the brightness level set to high; dialing this back will help you save energy.

Advertisement

Another thing you can do is use your TV's energy-saving mode. Almost all modern TVs have eco or power-saving settings that optimize energy consumption by automatically adjusting screen brightness, disabling quick-start features, or turning off the display after periods of inactivity. You might also want to consider investing in smart plugs to save energy and maybe even money on your electric bill. It may seem obvious, but simply making a habit of powering down your TV is another simple way to cut back on your energy use. As convenient as it can be, you should reconsider using your TV as a speaker or photo display in ambient mode for long periods. These features keep your screen and internal components partially active, which can use up a lot of energy, even if the TV looks like it's idle.

Advertisement