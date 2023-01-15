Why You Should Turn Off Your Wi-Fi When Leaving Your House For An Extended Time

When leaving the house for an extended period, it's a good idea to turn off or unplug electronic devices that make your life easier. For example, if your water heater is run on a timer, pausing the control unit when you're away will help reduce energy usage and keep the property safer overall.

The same procedures should be kept for your TV, Amazon Alexa devices, and many other tools in your home. One electronic device often overlooked here is the wireless router, which provides the seamless connectivity that a modern household has come to rely on. But opting to leave it switched on – perhaps solely for an immediate reconnection once you walk through the door upon your return – can be a mistake for many reasons. Ask Leo! notes that leaving your router plugged in and functioning while away is acceptable, but only if you utilize its security features to keep your connection safe.

For most, the best course of action is to turn the Wi-Fi router off when leaving for a work-related trip or a holiday away. If your home will be empty for an extended period, turning off electrical equipment is always the best way to proceed. This means unplugging the connectivity equipment, too, for most people.