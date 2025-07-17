5 Discontinued Handheld Gaming Consoles That Deserve A Modern Interpretation

Let's just say it: the PlayStation Vita was done dirty. Sony's sleek, forward-thinking handheld deserved way more love than it ever got. It was a stunner, with a slim, lightweight design and a gorgeous OLED screen that still holds up today. It featured dual analog sticks, a rear touchpad, modern connectivity options, and a UI that felt ahead of its time. On paper, it should've been the handheld to beat.

Unfortunately, Sony left it to rot. After an initial push, first-party support dried up, and major studios never fully backed it like they did the PSP. But the Vita always had the right hardware. It was built for digital games, cloud gaming, Remote Play, and indie hits. And that's exactly why it deserves a comeback. Picture a modern Vita with stronger internals, native PS5 Remote Play, and access to a robust digital library. Add haptics and a better app ecosystem, and we're looking at a serious Steam Deck competitor, only thinner and sexier.

Sure, the PlayStation Portal exists, but that's purely a PS5 accessory for Remote Play. A next-gen Vita would stand on its own as a true handheld console, capable of running digital games locally and potentially even hosting its own line of exclusive titles. And before anyone says, "Why not the PSP," well, we loved it, but one stick and games on UMDs won't fly today. Modernize it, and you've basically made a Vita. So let's just give Vita the respect it deserves.