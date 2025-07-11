2025 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Buy It, Before It's Too Late

Some cars, you question whether they should exist. The Lexus LC 500 is one such example, a supercar-styled V8 grand tourer from an automaker better known for its stalwart sedans and mass-market SUVs.

As on the day of its unveil, it holds true today: the LC 500 is an astonishing visual feat. That Lexus not only decided to build its luxurious GT coupe (and then convertible), but managed to translate so much of the original LF-LC concept into a production model, remains impressive. Prices have drifted up somewhat in the intervening years, but the fact that you can still get a base-spec LC 500 coupe for $101,200 (plus destination) is, frankly, unbelievable.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The LC 500 Convertible, which followed on in 2019, commands a mere $7,200 premium. Despite early skepticism as to whether the rakish rear design of the hardtop could be coaxed into open-air motoring without losing the silhouette magic, the end result belies such doubts. Up to four colors are offered for the four-layer soft top, operation of which is triggered by a switch hidden under a panel in the center console.