11 Battery-Powered Swiss Army Knives And Tools Each One Has

Calling someone a Swiss Army Knife is a high compliment, as these handy pocket knives offer multiple functions and are sturdily built. The Swiss Army Knife is owned by Victorinox, a company founded in 1884 in Ibach, Switzerland, where the company still manufactures the mini tool.

Over the years, Victorinox has experimented quite a bit with different tools. You can find a Swiss Army Knife without an actual blade, one made for cheese lovers, and another packed with nearly every tool you could possibly imagine stuffed into an especially wide case. While many of the built-in tools don't require any power, Victorinox has also experimented with battery-powered features.

Quite a few of the battery-powered Swiss Army Knives have been discontinued, though many were replaced with modern equivalents you can still buy new today. The most common battery-powered feature you'll find on a Swiss Army Knife is an LED light, but there are also clocks, digital displays, and more. Without further ado, let's jump into all the unique battery-powered Swiss Army Knife models made so far by Victorinox.