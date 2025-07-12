11 Battery-Powered Swiss Army Knives And Tools Each One Has
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Calling someone a Swiss Army Knife is a high compliment, as these handy pocket knives offer multiple functions and are sturdily built. The Swiss Army Knife is owned by Victorinox, a company founded in 1884 in Ibach, Switzerland, where the company still manufactures the mini tool.
Over the years, Victorinox has experimented quite a bit with different tools. You can find a Swiss Army Knife without an actual blade, one made for cheese lovers, and another packed with nearly every tool you could possibly imagine stuffed into an especially wide case. While many of the built-in tools don't require any power, Victorinox has also experimented with battery-powered features.
Quite a few of the battery-powered Swiss Army Knives have been discontinued, though many were replaced with modern equivalents you can still buy new today. The most common battery-powered feature you'll find on a Swiss Army Knife is an LED light, but there are also clocks, digital displays, and more. Without further ado, let's jump into all the unique battery-powered Swiss Army Knife models made so far by Victorinox.
Victorinox Signature Lite
The Signature Lite pocket knife by Victorinox is one of the more affordable Swiss Army Knives you can get your hands on today, priced at just $50. Even the sleek Silver Tech edition is priced similarly on Amazon.
This compact knife comes equipped with seven functions. There's a large blade you can sharpen over time, a screwdriver, a pair of lightweight scissors, a bottle opener, a nail file, a pressurized ballpoint pen, and an LED light. In addition to sharpening the blade when it dulls, the ink for the ballpoint pen and the battery that powers the LED light will need to be replaced when they run out, which will vary greatly based on each individual's daily use of these tools.
The Signature Lite knife doesn't have quite as many tools as the Compact Swiss Army Knife, a pocket companion with 15 functions that we dubbed the best Swiss Army Knife for everyday carry, according to users. The Compact model is only $10 extra compared to the Signature Lite, but it lacks an LED light, so if you need a flashlight on deck at all times, the Signature Lite is a better compact option.
Victorinox Flash
The Victorinox Flash pocket knife is best known for featuring a second-generation, removable USB flash drive. Although this wasn't the first time Victorinox incorporated a flash drive into a Swiss Army Knife — that was the SwissMemory series — it rose in popularity along with general technology when it was first introduced in 2008.
In addition to a USB drive, the Flash Swiss Army Knife is also equipped with a pair of scissors, a nail file, a small pen blade, a retractable pen, a white LED light, and a small key ring so you can attach the mini tool to a lanyard, a backpack, or your keys. Some models swapped out the white LED light for a laser pointer, but both functions require battery power. This particular model isn't sold new anymore, but you can find multiple listings for used Flash Swiss Army Knives (or the earlier SwissMemory series) on eBay and other online marketplaces.
Victorinox Midnite Manager
The Midnite Manager Swiss Army Knife is an ideal pick for carrying around at work or at home, with 10 total functions that come in handy throughout the day. There's a small blade, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, a magnetic Phillips screwdriver, a pair of small scissors, a nail file with a 2.5mm flat screwdriver tip, a key ring, and a bright LED light.
Similarly, Victorinox launched the Midnite Manager@Work, a Swiss Army Knife designed for office workers. This compact, business-friendly knife is equipped with a USB 3.0 Type-A (3.1 Type-C) flash drive that has a read speed of 90 Megabits per second (Mbps) and a write speed of 50 Mbps. It also features a small blade, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, a screwdriver, a ballpoint pen, scissors, and a nail file. However, it lacks a battery-powered LED light like the base Midnite Manager knife.
Victorinox Midnite Mini Champ
For campers and hikers, the Midnite Mini Champ is one of the best Swiss Army Knives you can pick. It comes with a ton of helpful functions that'll make outdoorsy tasks easier, from gutting a fish for dinner to whittling a neat keepsake with a good piece of wood. In total, the Midnite Mini Champ features 17 unique functions. To start, there's a letter opener, a small blade, a bottle opener, a wire stripper, a magnetic Phillips screwdriver, and a 2.5mm screwdriver, a ruler that displays both centimeters and inches, little scissors, a scraper, a pressurized ballpoint pen, and, oddly, an orange peeler.
Then, you can fully clean up your nails with three nail-specific tools: a nail file, a nail cleaner, and a cuticle pusher. There's also a key ring so you can attach the knife to a backpack, your keys, or a lanyard, and the internal battery powers an LED light to help you see what you're doing in the dark. From everyday chores to unexpected fixes out in the wild, this little multitool manages to fit a surprising amount of usefulness into a pocket-friendly size.
Victorinox Traveller
Before it was discontinued in 2022, the Traveller was a popular pocket knife model by Victorinox. It came with the same primary toolset as the Climber model, one of the top-rated Swiss Army Knives on Amazon, which includes a small blade, a large blade, scissors, a bottle opener/6mm screwdriver/wire stripper combo tool, and a can opener/3mm screwdriver combo.
Additionally, the Traveller model features a reamer, punch, and sewing awl, a multipurpose hook/nail file combo tool, a corkscrew, a 1.5mm precision screwdriver, a pressurized ballpoint pen, a toothpick, tweezers, a key ring, a pin, and a digital display that could show the time, set alarms and timers, and display info from an Altimeter, Barometer, and Thermometer. The slightly more expensive Traveller Lite model adds an inline Phillips screwdriver and a white LED light to all the tools mentioned above in the base Traveller model. This model was also discontinued in 2022. It can be difficult to find either the Traveller or the Traveller Lite used via online marketplaces, but it's certainly possible.
The Traveller and Traveller Lite models replaced the Victorinox Altimeter, Voyager, and Voyager Lite models, all of which also required internal batteries. The Altimeter features a digital altimeter and thermometer, the Voyager is equipped with a digital clock, alarm, and timer, and the Voyager Lite has a white LED light in addition to the electronic clock features.
Victorinox Spartan Lite
The Victorinox Spartan Lite is no longer made, but it's still possible to buy one used and, occasionally, even new through Amazon. At the time of writing, it's $135 on Amazon, which is certainly pricey, but it's not the most expensive Swiss Army Knife we've ever seen.
This 91mm Swiss Army Knife has 15 different functions packed in. The Spartan Lite features a large blade, a small blade, an inline Phillips screwdriver, a battery-powered inline LED light, a reamer and awl tool, a corkscrew, a mini screwdriver, a toothpick, tweezers, and a key ring to attach the knife to your keys or a backpack.
Then, there are a few multipurpose extensions within this mini tool. The bottle opener also functions as a large screwdriver and a wire stripper, and the can opener houses a small screwdriver tip for flathead and Phillips screws. If you definitely want to buy a new pocket knife, a model that's still being produced today and shares quite a few similarities with the Spartan Lite is the Victorinox Huntsman.
Victorinox Huntsman Lite
There's a Swiss Army Knife out there for all kinds of different users. As its name may imply, the Huntsman Lite is an ideal pick for hunters, with a total of 20 functions to assist on your next hunting trip. In addition to the large blade and small blade you'll find on many of the most popular Victorinox pocket knives, the Huntsman Lite includes a corkscrew, a reamer, a pair of small tweezers and scissors, a toothpick, a wood saw, a straight pin, a mini screwdriver, a multi-purpose hook, and a Phillips screwdriver.
Then, you'll find a pressurized ballpoint pen and a white LED light inside. Over time, you can replace the pen ink and the CR 1225 battery powering the LED light as needed. Two multipurpose tools packed inside include a can opener with a small screwdriver and a bottle opener with a large screwdriver and a wire stripper. And finally, there's a key ring to make it easier to attach this Swiss Army Knife to a backpack, a lanyard, or your keys. This model has since been discontinued, but you can still shop for one on eBay and other online marketplaces.
Victorinox CyberTool Lite
The CyberTool Lite by Victorinox boasts a massive number of unique functions, perfect for tackling quick computer hardware fixes or more intense tasks. This compact knife has a large blade and a small blade, as you'd expect from most Swiss Army Knives. Then, there's a bit wrench, a bit case, and multiple hex, Torx, flat, Phillips, and Pozidriv bits to swap between as needed.
It can also act as a ballpoint pen, a pair of pliers, a wire cutter, stripper, and crimper, a pair of scissors, a can opener, a 3mm screwdriver, a 6mm screwdriver, a bottle opener, a reamer, a sewing eye, a hook, a mini precision screwdriver, a toothpick, a pair of tweezers, a magnifying glass, and a flashlight with a built-in white LED. The CyberTool Lite even has that twisty tool you see in many Swiss Army Knives — and yes, we're talking about a corkscrew. Unfortunately, the CyberTool Lite was discontinued in 2024, but you can still find used, or sometimes new, models via eBay and other online marketplaces if it sounds like the perfect Swiss Army Knife for you.
Victorinox Mountaineer Lite
If you take to the mountains for camping or hiking, the Mountaineer Lite model by Victorinox might be the ideal Swiss Army Knife for you. It uses an internal battery to power a white LED light, so you'll have a flashlight if you're setting up your campsite in the dark, and the battery lasts quite a while. This 91mm Swiss Army Knife features a small blade, a large blade, a pair of small scissors, an inline Phillips screwdriver, an awl and reamer tool, a multipurpose hook, a corkscrew, a chisel, and a mini screwdriver. It's also one of the few models made by Victorinox to include a metal saw and file without also including a wood saw.
Inside the Mountaineer Lite, you'll also find a bottle opener with a large screwdriver and wire stripper, a can opener with a small screwdriver tip, and a key ring to make it easier to attach the pocket knife to a backpack, your keys, or a lanyard for quick access. The Mountaineer Lite is discontinued now, but you can still buy the base Mountaineer model for $60 if you want something similar. Compared to the Mountaineer Lite, the Mountaineer model is only missing the white LED light and inline Phillips screwdriver.
Victorinox SwissChamp XAVT
The SwissChamp XAVT is the largest Swiss Army Knife Victorinox has manufactured so far, with a staggering 80 functions packed into a 91mm frame with 15 layers. This is quite a thick knife, and it's designed as a specialty piece for collectors rather than a practical, everyday pocket knife. Among the many, many functions the SwissChamp XAVT offers, there's a large blade, a small blade, a pair of scissors, a wood saw, a combo tool of a fish scaler and a hook remover, a metal saw that also works as a nail file and a nail cleaner, a magnifying glass, and a pair of pliers with wire cutting and wire crimping tools. Then, you'll find an inline Phillips screwdriver, a can opener that works as a small 3mm screwdriver, a bottle opener that works as a large 5mm screwdriver with a wire bending tool, and two bit drivers with bit holders and multiple bits to swap between.
And the fun doesn't stop there. This thick knife also includes a pruning blade, an electrician's blade with a wire scraper, a pharmaceutical spatula, a large blade with a serrated edge, a reamer, a universal wrench, a white LED light, a mini screwdriver, a chisel, a corkscrew, a key ring, a toothpick, tweezers, a straight pin, a ballpoint pen, and a digital display with clock features, a barometer, an altimeter, and a thermometer. Victorinox chose to discontinue the SwissChamp XAVT and replace it with the SwissChamp XXL, which still offers a whopping 73 functions and a digital display, but lacks a battery-powered light. It's still a fantastic Swiss Army Knife you can find new, but be prepared for it to set you back $395.
Victorinox TimeKeeper
Without diving too much into the history of the Swiss Army Knife, the first variant ever made was constructed in the early 1890s. Of course, if you spot a Swiss Army Knife made around this time or even the early 1900s, it'll show its age. And yet, no vintage Swiss Army Knife looks quite as classic as the TimeKeeper by Victorinox.
The TimeKeeper was first introduced in 1992, and it had a good, long run until ultimately being discontinued in 2007. Unlike many battery-powered Swiss Army Knives that power an LED light, the TimeKeeper utilizes a battery to run a small analog clock embedded in the knife's front face. This small clock elevates the classic pocket knife, transforming it into a specialty gadget you'd want to show off to everyone you know.
Of course, telling time isn't the only function of the TimeKeeper. In addition to the analog clock, it's equipped with a large blade, a pair of scissors, a removable ballpoint pen, a toothpick, a straight pin, a multipurpose hook, a corkscrew, a mini screwdriver, a key ring, and a combo tool that can open cans, remove bottle caps, strip wires, and act as a screwdriver. Although it's been discontinued for nearly two decades, you can find a few good-looking TimeKeeper models that still function via eBay and other online marketplaces.