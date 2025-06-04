Yes, You Really Can Get A Swiss Army Knife Without The Knife

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Swiss Army Knife brand is known and respected throughout the world for producing multitool devices as tough as they are handy. That reputation has been earned over the course of more than a century of design and production, with Karl Elsener debuting the first version of the Victorinox Swiss Army Knife in 1884. As the name clearly states, Elsener's first product did indeed come with a knife blade folded into the brand's iconic, and its pointedly red body casing. In the years since, almost every single product bearing the Victorinox logo has featured a knife of some sort among the various other tools included.

You'll note that we said "almost" every offering from Victorinox features a knife. That's because the legendary Swiss brand — which still proudly builds most of its products in Switzerland – recently announced the development of a new product line that does not include a knife blade. That surprising move was announced in 2024 by current Victorinox CEO Carl Elsener, who confirmed that, after more than a century of production, the company founded by his family was indeed pivoting towards the production of a bladeless Swiss Army Knife.

That fact, naturally, begs the question of whether the product should still carry that iconic name. Whatever the case, Victorinox has released its first bladeless multitool, the Jetsetter. Though it doesn't have a knife blade, the 7-function tool offers scissors, a nail file, a Phillips screwdriver head, tweezers, a toothpick, a bottle opener and a wire stripper.

