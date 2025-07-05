10 Reasons You Shouldn't Get A Third-Party Battery For Your iPhone

Most flagship phones nowadays are quite expensive, comfortably breaching the $1,000 mark. As a result, the majority of consumers spending so much money on a phone would want to use it for a long period — perhaps 3 or 4 years at the very least. While modern-day phones have capable hardware that can easily last for several years, there is one component that degrades over time and needs to be replaced: the battery. If you have an iPhone, you can view the battery health in the Settings menu. It starts at 100% and gradually depletes with usage. Once the number drops below 80%, you may have to get the battery replaced, since it would affect the performance and endurance of the phone.

The simplest and best way to go about it would be to take your iPhone to the nearest Apple Store and get the battery replaced at the Genius Bar. However, some users may consider getting an aftermarket battery replacement via a third-party vendor or store. While it may end up being more cost-effective, it can cause several issues and ruin the experience of using your iPhone. From safety hazards like a swollen battery that can potentially catch fire to reduced performance and endurance, the risks and compromises simply aren't worth it. Here are 10 reasons you shouldn't opt for a third-party battery for your iPhone and should, instead, get it replaced straight from Apple or do it yourself.