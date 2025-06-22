5 Mistakes You Need To Stop Making If Your Car Has An Automatic Transmission

If you get into a brand-new car, chances are it's going to have an automatic, especially since more manual transmission cars are being discontinued. These days, less than 1% of new cars sold come with manual transmissions, with the vast majority either being traditional automatics, CVTs, and DCTs, in that order. Yet, despite their prevalence and ease of use, there remain some common quirks and idiosyncrasies common to all automatic transmissions, along with various minor handling errors that can range from anything to gently overheating your car's working components, right up to potentially blowing out your transmission.

The vast majority of what we'll talk about are the former — minor mistakes that almost anyone's guilty of doing at least a few times if they've been driving a while. It's when you repeat these mistakes or follow these poor driving habits time and again that you start to see some real damage accruing. We've already taken a look at some of the things you need to stop if you have a car with an automatic transmission, but the complete list extends well beyond this, so let's take a look at a few more.

As a disclaimer, every car's transmission is slightly different. Therefore, this list only applies to your typical automatic with a torque converter as you'd find in many current and former production cars; it does not apply to other automatic transmissions like CVTs or EV direct-drive. This list also covers mainly more obscure points relating to the function of an automatic, as opposed to common-sense dos and don'ts. So without further delay, let's get into it.