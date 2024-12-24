Do Automatic Transmissions Have A Clutch?

Just as there are two types of transmissions, there are two types of drivers. There are those who prefer a manual transmission where they're in charge of shifting gears, and then there are those who enjoy driving as long as the vehicle has an automatic transmission. The latter drivers revel in the fact that there isn't a clutch and the car changes gears for them, allowing them to focus on the road ahead of them.

Advertisement

There's a bit of a misunderstanding in that way of thinking, though, if anyone genuinely believes there is no clutch. The clutch is responsible for engaging and disengaging the wheels from the engine, so the vehicle can stop and keep the engine running. An automatic transmission works with a similar mechanism called the torque converter. This component accomplishes the same thing as a clutch, allowing a car to come to a complete stop while letting the engine run.

That's not to say there isn't a clutch of any kind in an automatic transmission. There is a series of slim friction discs within it that are a part of a multi-disc clutch assembly. Today there are a lot of high-end automakers going the automatic route in the form of dual-clutch transmissions (DCTs), which function similarly to an automatic but utilizes two clutches and performs better than a manual transmission.

Advertisement