This Bad Parking Habit Can Warp Your Brake Rotors
Have you ever, at one point or another, driven with the parking brake still engaged? You might not want to admit it, but sometimes it happens without even realizing it. While this might seem like a minor oversight, it can actually have serious consequences for your vehicle's braking system.
The parking brake (also known as the emergency brake, e-brake, or handbrake) is there to keep a parked car from rolling. However, if it is even slightly engaged while driving, it creates continuous (and heat-generating) friction between the brake pads and rotors. This leads to excessive heat buildup, and, over time, this heat can cause warping of the brake rotors — reducing their effectiveness and potentially compromising your vehicle's overall braking performance in the process.
The potential damage to your vehicle's braking system is significant, to say the least. Thankfully, a little caution goes a long way in maintaining your car's performance and longevity. It's important for you to know how to stay vigilant and use proper braking habits so you can avoid unnecessary wear, costly repairs, and ensure your vehicle's brakes remain safe enough to drive.
The dangers of overheating brake components
When the parking brake is left engaged while driving, it applies continuous pressure to the brake system — basically like leaving the foot on the brake and the gas at the same time. This sustained friction generates intense heat, which can spread to the brake fluid. (Brake fluid is responsible for transmitting pressure from the pedal to the braking mechanism, allowing the vehicle to slow down or stop.) When exposed to this excessive heat, the brake fluid can boil, making the brakes less efficient. This phenomenon, known as brake fade, can make the brake pedal feel less forceful (or even downright unresponsive).
Destroying your brake rotors is another common consequence of excessive heat. When the rotors become warped, they lose their smooth, even surface, causing uneven contact with the brake pads. This can lead to vibrations or pulsations when braking (a sign of replacing brake pads), making it more difficult to stop the vehicle smoothly. In severe cases, the adhesive that holds the brake pad linings together can break down, causing the linings to crack or separate. If this occurs, immediate repair or replacement is necessary to make your brakes safe again. Ignoring these warning signs could result in further damage to the braking system and higher repair costs down the line.
How to prevent damage from the parking brake
The simplest way to avoid damage from driving with the parking brake on is to always double-check that it is fully disengaged before setting off. If you frequently forget, make it a habit of checking the brake warning light on your dashboard each time you start the car. (For added assurance, newer vehicles with electronic parking brakes automatically disengage when the car moves, so there's a much lower risk of damage.)
One of the first signs that you may be driving with the parking brake on is a noticeable loss of power. Your car might feel sluggish or struggle to accelerate as it normally would. You might also get a whiff of that distinctive burning smell that can develop as the brake pads overheat. (Not to mention the squealing sound.) Many modern vehicles have a dashboard warning light that indicates when the parking brake is engaged, but drivers who are distracted or unfamiliar with the intricacies of their vehicle's dash may fail to notice it.
Beyond this, regular maintenance is key to keeping your braking system in good condition. If you suspect that your brake rotors are warped or if you notice reduced braking performance, have a mechanic inspect your brakes. In some cases, minor warping can be corrected by resurfacing the rotors, but severely damaged rotors will need to be replaced. Periodically flushing the brake fluid can also prevent it from deteriorating and becoming susceptible to boiling under high heat conditions.