This Bad Parking Habit Can Warp Your Brake Rotors

Have you ever, at one point or another, driven with the parking brake still engaged? You might not want to admit it, but sometimes it happens without even realizing it. While this might seem like a minor oversight, it can actually have serious consequences for your vehicle's braking system.

The parking brake (also known as the emergency brake, e-brake, or handbrake) is there to keep a parked car from rolling. However, if it is even slightly engaged while driving, it creates continuous (and heat-generating) friction between the brake pads and rotors. This leads to excessive heat buildup, and, over time, this heat can cause warping of the brake rotors — reducing their effectiveness and potentially compromising your vehicle's overall braking performance in the process.

The potential damage to your vehicle's braking system is significant, to say the least. Thankfully, a little caution goes a long way in maintaining your car's performance and longevity. It's important for you to know how to stay vigilant and use proper braking habits so you can avoid unnecessary wear, costly repairs, and ensure your vehicle's brakes remain safe enough to drive.

