Do Formula 1 Cars Have A Clutch Pedal?

Formula 1 is beloved by fans and innovators alike for two reasons: The sport represents one of the ultimate tests of a driver's skill, and it features some of the most advanced technologies ever conceived for a human-piloted vehicle. Some of the fastest F1 cars are marvels of engineering, right down to the very components that comprise them. A modern Formula 1 car's clutch, responsible for connecting the engine to the drivetrain, isn't too dissimilar from a regular car's, though it's obviously far more specialized. The multi-plate unit is extremely small and light, comprised of several adjoining layers of materials rather than the usual single disc of most stick-shift passenger cars. If you are new to F1 racing, you might have several questions in mind — If F1 cars feature clutches, are they operated via pedal? As in, when you shift, do you press down on the clutch pedal to change gear like in a regular car?

In short, no, a formula car uses a sequential semi-automatic gearbox and, therefore, has no clutch pedal (though it retains the use of a clutch). Instead, modern F1 cars utilize specialized clutch paddles located on the steering wheel to actuate the mechanism. This changeover occurred in 1989 with the advent of the first-ever paddle-shifted F1 car, the Ferrari 640, which simultaneously introduced the first paddle-operated clutch. This provided such a significant advantage that other teams scrambled to develop their own systems, and the clutch pedal disappeared entirely following the 1995 season. The Forti FG01, which is among the last cars utilizing a manual gearbox, recorded one of the worst seasons for any F1 car, becoming a laughing stock for the community and sealing the company's fate.

