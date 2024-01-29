How To Correctly Shift Gears In A Semi-Automatic Transmission Car
There are different arguments that can be made both for and against automatic and manual vehicle transmissions. Manual transmissions offer more nuanced control and an opportunity to better optimize acceleration, while automatics don't require splitting your focus between driving and shifting with a lower chance of stalling the engine.
But there's also a less talked about third option — kind of — by way of a "semi-automatic" approach. Semi-automatic transmissions (SAT) are technically part of the automatic family, though they do utilize a clutch like a manual transmission. However, despite having a clutch SATs don't actually come with the clutch pedal.
This is essentially what the Manual mode is in a more typical automatic, with the car stepping in to change gears on its own should the need arise. That said, if you've never driven a manual transmission before you can expect to spend a little time getting used to the "feel" of your SAT. Sure the onboard computer can step in and shift for you if the occasion calls for it, but unless your car is fully automatic with a designated manual mode it's best to change gears yourself.
Driving with a semi-automatic transmission
The process of shifting with a SAT is relatively simple, with the challenge coming mostly from learning exactly when you need to do it.
- With the car engine turned on and your foot firmly on the brake, move the gear shift from Park (P) to Drive (D). Then gently lift your foot off the brake to begin moving.
- If your car has a designated Manual mode, shift from Drive over to Manual (M) — it should be directly next to Drive.
- Start accelerating, keeping your hand near or on the gear shift. You will always start out in first gear from Park.
- Continue accelerating until the car reaches approximately 15 mph (or the tachometer, if your car has one, reaches 3,000 RPM). Then push the gear shift towards the Plus (+) symbol.
- Keep shifting up as your car picks up speed, increasing gears every 15 mph or 3,000 RPMs.
- When slowing down, first release the accelerator and then press the gear shift towards the Minus (-) symbol.
- Try to gradually slow down and shift into lower gears rather than braking too fast or suddenly.
- Shift to a lower gear every 15 mph (when slowing) or 1,000 RPMs.
Try to listen to your car's engine as you shift up and down and see if you can memorize the way it sounds when it's time to shift. With enough practice you should be able to change gears just by ear.