How To Correctly Shift Gears In A Semi-Automatic Transmission Car

There are different arguments that can be made both for and against automatic and manual vehicle transmissions. Manual transmissions offer more nuanced control and an opportunity to better optimize acceleration, while automatics don't require splitting your focus between driving and shifting with a lower chance of stalling the engine.

But there's also a less talked about third option — kind of — by way of a "semi-automatic" approach. Semi-automatic transmissions (SAT) are technically part of the automatic family, though they do utilize a clutch like a manual transmission. However, despite having a clutch SATs don't actually come with the clutch pedal.

This is essentially what the Manual mode is in a more typical automatic, with the car stepping in to change gears on its own should the need arise. That said, if you've never driven a manual transmission before you can expect to spend a little time getting used to the "feel" of your SAT. Sure the onboard computer can step in and shift for you if the occasion calls for it, but unless your car is fully automatic with a designated manual mode it's best to change gears yourself.