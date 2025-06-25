14 Of The Coolest Car Colors Coming In 2025
Cars are less colorful than they used to be. In fact, according to a 2023 study by iSeeCars, they're only half as colorful as they were 20 years ago. In 2004, around 60% of cars were sold in a grayscale color, but by 2023, that figure had gone up to around 80%. Combine that with the flood of similar crossover and SUV designs on the market at the moment, and it's easy to see why some people say all new cars look the same. The thing is, that's not really true: If you know where to look, you can still find cars that have both unique designs and a distinctive array of paint colors.
Carmakers seem to have finally taken notice of the fact that plenty of buyers don't want a car that gets easily lost in a parking lot, and they have introduced a variety of cool new colors for the 2025 model year. The influx of new colors isn't limited to rare luxury vehicles or high-end performance cars either — some of the best new colors are available on affordably-priced cars.
BMW i4 – Cape York Green Metallic
Particularly in top-spec M50 guise, the BMW i4 sports a winning mix of performance and practicality, and should feel familiar to buyers who have already spent time behind the wheel of one of the brand's cars. It's also available in multiple interesting colors, including Cape York Green Metallic, which is a new addition to the range for 2025. It appears alongside another new entry, Vegas Red Metallic, and adds to the existing range that includes other colors like Portimao Blue Metallic and Tanzanite Blue II Metallic. Of course, for anyone who feels like those colors might be a bit too adventurous, the usual white, gray, and black options are also available.
It might be colorful, but the i4's exterior styling isn't that unusual, with BMW choosing to keep its appearance as close as possible to the gas-powered 3 Series. It marks a significant departure from the brand's early strategy of making its electric cars stand out — take, for example, the now-discontinued i3 — but it seems a sensible shift. The i4 appeals to people who just want a straightforward BMW, but one that happens to be electric. Plus, it also appeals to people who want a car with a color that sticks out from the crowd of today's premium commuter vehicles.
Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast – Kalahari Gold Magno
Not every car can pull off having gold paintwork. The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 MANUFAKTUR Golden Coast can, because in every other aspect, it's opulent enough to justify its paint. It's a special edition version of the SL 63 that was introduced for the 2025 model year and is limited to 100 examples. The MANUFAKTUR label indicates that this particular special edition can be extensively customized, with buyers able to pick unique features and finishes thanks to the brand's boutique ordering program.
As standard, the car features Nappa leather seating with gold accent stitching, black chrome exterior accents, and exclusive high-pile floor mats. No price tag is listed — as the old saying goes, "If you have to ask, you can't afford it." While the car might look unique, the Golden Coast's powertrain is shared with the standard SL 63. Under its hood sits a 4.0L V8 churning out 577 horsepower, with a nine-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system being responsible for transferring that power to the ground.
VW ID. Buzz – Energetic Orange Metallic/Candy White
If you're looking for a colorful car that's guaranteed to draw plenty of attention, you can't really go wrong with the 2025 VW ID. Buzz. The German automaker's resurrection of its classic Type 2 is close to the original both in spirit and in appearance, and much like the original, it's not a slam dunk in terms of practicality. Sure, the interior is very spacious, and the 335 horses on offer mean that it's not slow either, but its limited range means that it's not the best companion for long road trips. On the highway, it won't achieve much more than 200 miles before needing to recharge.
Then again, it's not like the original Type 2 bus was a keen highway mile-muncher either. Around town or on shorter trips, the ID. Buzz is most at home, and its adult-sized third row means that shuffling around larger families won't be an issue. It's not quite as versatile as a gas or hybrid minivan, but then no other minivan is available in two-tone orange metallic and white. You don't buy the ID. Buzz just because of its attention-grabbing looks, or just because of its family-hauling talents. Instead, you buy it because it's just about the only vehicle that has both in spades.
Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition – Ceramic Greige
Fiat could have chosen a better name for its latest exclusive paint color than "Ceramic Greige," but despite the dreary name, the color itself looks understated and classy. It's available exclusively on the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition, a special edition version of the city car that was no doubt dreamt up in an attempt to revive the model's flagging sales.
Alongside its unique paint, the Armani Edition also promises some embroidered Armani logos, plusher interior upholstery, and what Fiat's press release calls a "dashboard insert that offers an exquisite woodgrain appearance." Apparently, using actual solid wood was a bit too fancy for Fiat's design team, despite the special edition's haute couture associations.
It might not be as showy as some of the other colors here, but beige is actually one of the rarest new car colors. It accounted for just 0.5% of all new car registrations in 2023, according to iSeeCars, but two decades prior, that figure sat at 3.4%.
Toyota 4Runner – Everest
A new generation of the Toyota 4Runner launched for the 2025 model year, and with it came multiple new colorways, including a greenish-blue shade called Everest. Automakers have a habit of charging extra for their most interesting colors, but happily, Toyota made Everest a no-cost option, alongside Heritage Blue and the usual mix of grayscale colors. It's only available on the TRD Off-Road, TRD Off-Road Premium, and Trailhunter trims. Even base-spec 4Runner buyers don't have to resort to grayscale, though, since red and blue finishes are available for the cheapest trims.
Toyota offers a wide array of trims for 2025, and in addition to varying in color availability, they also vary considerably in price. A base-spec 4Runner won't cost much more than $40,000, but a top-spec Trailhunter or TRD Pro can end up pushing close to $70,000. All trims remain as capable off-road as 4Runner buyers will expect, but the 4Runner is not unique among Toyota models in that regard. The launch of the brand's overhauled Land Cruiser, plus the Lexus GX, serves as close competition, although neither has quite such a varied array of color options available.
Audi A6 e-tron – Malpelo Blue Metallic
The 2025 launch of the Audi A6 e-tron is part of a major overhaul of the brand's lineup, with the model being built on the brand's new EV-specific platform. It's available in three flavors: the entry-level A6 e-tron RWD Sportback, the all-wheel-drive A6 e-tron Quattro Sportback, and the range-topping S6 e-tron Sportback. Outside of the U.S., Avant wagon versions of the car are also available, but American buyers miss out on them.
Across the range, color options remain mostly muted, with the usual mix of blacks, grays, and whites. However, there's one option that does stand out: Malpelo Blue Metallic, which is available for an extra $595 on both A6 and S6 variants of the car. It adds a dash of individuality to what's otherwise an unremarkable-looking car, while still retaining the kind of business sensibility that comes baked into most of Audi's modern designs. It'll still fit right in with the crowd of other premium commuter cars in a swanky conference center parking lot, but you'll be able to find it just that bit easier if it's finished in Malpelo Blue Metallic.
VW ID. Buzz – Pomelo Yellow Metallic/Candy White
The ID. Buzz makes its second appearance here thanks to another head-turning colorway: Pomelo Yellow Metallic and Candy White. It's only available on higher-spec trims, with the base-spec Pro S trim missing out. On the Pro S Plus trim, it's available as a $995 option, but on the range-topping 1st Edition, it's available at no extra cost.
Alongside its distinctive yellow finish, the 1st Edition also offers buyers a choice of Cabana Blue Metallic and Candy White, Mahi Green Metallic and Candy White, and the orange metallic color scheme mentioned above. Buyers who, for some reason, want their ID. Buzz to look more boring than most could also choose the Metro Silver Metallic and Candy White colorway, but it's hard to see why most buyers would want that with such a funky array of other colors available.
VW's retro-styled van isn't the only model in its current lineup to be available in interesting colors. One of the brand's most affordable models, the Taos crossover, can be optioned in Bright Moss Green for 2025, although since it isn't a new paint color, it doesn't qualify for its own entry on this list.
Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition – Signature Green
Alongside the specially-created Ceramic Greige, the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector's Edition is also available in a second color, Signature Green. It's one of many unique details added to the city car, alongside unique wheels with centers that spell out "GA," and toned "eco-leather" seats that match the car's exterior color. Giorgio Armani's signature and logo can also be found dotted throughout the car's interior, in case any passengers weren't already aware that this particular 500e was more special than the rest.
The car's audio system also features a unique setup, with expertise drawn from famed singer Andrea Bocelli. Drivers can choose between four sound profiles that each claim to subtly alter the music being played, including a recording studio profile, an open-air arena, an opera house, and a music listening room. The unique paint, detailing, and audio system all combine to make the Armani Collector's Edition an appealing prospect for the right buyer, but none of those changes address the car's main Achilles' Heel, which is its 149-mile range. That's one of the shortest ranges of any EV on sale today.
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray – Competition Yellow
The E-Ray was an all-new addition to the Corvette lineup for the 2024 model year, so Chevy kept the list of changes short for 2025. Among them was the addition of two new colorways: Competition Yellow and Hysteria Purple. The former is arguably the better looking, taking inspiration from the appearance of the brand's Corvette Z06 GT3.R race cars that can presently be found competing in championships like the FIA WEC and IMSA WeatherTech Championship.
The hybrid powertrain of the E-Ray isn't competition-derived, but it's still impressive, with 655 horsepower being sent to the ground via all four wheels. That's enough to make the E-Ray the quickest Corvette that Car and Driver had ever tested from 0-60 mph, taking just 2.5 seconds to get there. That's only 0.1 seconds slower than the far pricier Ferrari 296 GTB, and enough to keep up with many of today's fastest EVs.
Toyota Camry – Ocean Gem
The 4Runner isn't the only Toyota model to receive a new generation for the 2025 model year. The Camry sedan also sees a major overhaul for 2025, with the latest iteration bringing with it a standard hybrid powertrain, a revised suite of safety tech, and available all-wheel drive across all trims. Alongside the physical changes, the Camry has been given a visual makeover, including new exterior styling and two new paint colors: Heavy Metal and Ocean Gem. Heavy Metal isn't particularly interesting, being a slightly darker shade of gray than the model's standard Underground Gray paint option, but Ocean Gem is worth singling out.
For starters, it's available as a no-cost option, while Heavy Metal will cost buyers an additional $425. It also arguably makes the car look more premium than standard black or gray paint, without being too showy. This is, of course, still a Camry, and buyers looking for conspicuous transport probably won't have one at the top of their shopping lists. It's a similar shade — and offers similar appeal — to the Audi A6 e-tron's Malpelo Blue Metallic, just without the hefty price tag that comes with the German car.
Morgan Supersport – Armeria Lilac
Few cars look quite as unique as Morgan's freshly unveiled Supersport, which launches for the 2025 model year. It's the small British carmaker's flagship model, and it's designed to be more versatile than its previous cars. It still sports the same retro looks as its predecessors, but it features a wider array of convenience features like wireless phone charging and Bluetooth connectivity. Granted, that's still a pretty small list of tech features, but it makes the Supersport more palatable as a weekend cruiser, or even as a daily driver if you're particularly brave.
Both a soft-top and hardtop roof come with the car, and there's a trunk at the rear to store your luggage for weekend getaways. Again, not exactly revolutionary by modern sports car standards, but then again, we're talking about a company whose other models include the wacky Super 3 three-wheeler. In comparison, the Supersport looks almost sensible. Accompanying the launch of the Supersport is a choice of new color options for buyers, with arguably the coolest launch color being Armeria Lilac. It suits the car's left-field personality very well, but if you're not sold on it, then Morgan also offers a variety of other colors, including a metallic orange and the summer-ready Bahama Blue.
Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro – Mudbath
Mudbath is a very apt name for a 4Runner paint color, and fittingly, it's exclusive to the off-road-oriented TRD Pro trim. The trim packs a wide range of upgrades to make it even more capable in the dirt than the standard 4Runner, with Fox QS3 shocks, a unique TRD air intake, and a 20-inch light bar all featuring on its spec sheet. Under the hood sits Toyota's i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, offering 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque.
The TRD Pro is built to conquer the muddiest terrain that a driver can throw at it, and with the Mudbath paint, it won't look all that different whether it's spent a day on an off-road course or just come from a car wash. Anyone who's not sold on having a mud-colored SUV can also spec the 4Runner TRD Pro in dark gray or black. Or, if you want to make keeping your 4Runner looking clean as difficult as possible, you can opt for Ice Cap white at no extra cost.
VW Tiguan – Avocado Green Pearl
The Tiguan is a strong seller globally for VW, with over 7.5 million examples of the car sold since it launched almost two decades ago. However, it isn't very interesting, even by crossover standards. The brand sought to spice things up a little for 2025 with a fresh redesign, bringing with it some new paint colors. Sandstone Uni and Monterey Blue Pearl debut as new additions to its options list, alongside our pick of the bunch: Avocado Green Pearl.
Green is one of the less popular non-grayscale colors, with data from iSeeCars showing just 2.0% of new car registrations in 2023 were listed as green. In contrast, around 7.3% of new cars were red, while 8.9% were blue. Grayscale colors are traditionally seen as the safest options when it comes to preserving resale value, but a different iSeeCars study published in May 2025 showed that green cars actually had higher resale value on average than any grayscale color. In fact, green cars were the third-best color for retaining value, beaten only by yellow and orange. As a result, Tiguan buyers can pick Avocado Green Pearl knowing that it not only looks good, but should also help them when it comes time to resell.
Ford Bronco – Freewheeling Edition
The Ford Bronco Freewheeling Edition's color scheme isn't a single paint color, but it's cool enough that we're including it here anyway. Ford previously debuted a retro-inspired Freewheeling Edition appearance package on the Bronco Sport for the 2024 model year, but for 2025, the brand has brought the look to the full-size Bronco. Arguably, the old-school stripes look far better on the larger Bronco than they did on the Bronco Sport, in no small part thanks to the former's overall retro-modern looks.
The package is based on the Big Bend trim and is a direct tribute to the Freewheeling package offered on select Ford models in the '70s and '80s. Inside, it receives striped seat inserts that match the color of the exterior stripes. It's only a visual package, so the car's mechanicals remain unchanged. Optioning the package will add $2,495 to the price of the Bronco Big Bend, but many would argue the added pop of color is well worth the investment.