14 Of The Coolest Car Colors Coming In 2025

Cars are less colorful than they used to be. In fact, according to a 2023 study by iSeeCars, they're only half as colorful as they were 20 years ago. In 2004, around 60% of cars were sold in a grayscale color, but by 2023, that figure had gone up to around 80%. Combine that with the flood of similar crossover and SUV designs on the market at the moment, and it's easy to see why some people say all new cars look the same. The thing is, that's not really true: If you know where to look, you can still find cars that have both unique designs and a distinctive array of paint colors.

Carmakers seem to have finally taken notice of the fact that plenty of buyers don't want a car that gets easily lost in a parking lot, and they have introduced a variety of cool new colors for the 2025 model year. The influx of new colors isn't limited to rare luxury vehicles or high-end performance cars either — some of the best new colors are available on affordably-priced cars.