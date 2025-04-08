10 Of The Fastest Accelerating Electric Cars, Ranked By 0-60 Times

We have entered a new automotive age. In the past, the lists of the fastest and quickest-accelerating cars were dominated by V8-powered muscle cars or mid-engine exotic supercars with 12 cylinders screaming right behind the driver's ears. Whether they came from Detroit, Italy, or elsewhere, they had one thing in common in the smell of combusted gasoline coming from their tailpipes. But that has changed. Many of today's fastest cars, including many of the fastest-accelerating cars, are powered by batteries. And some aren't even cars, but rather pickup trucks or SUVs.

Why are electric vehicles so incredibly quick to 60 mph from a standing start, even though some of them weigh over three tons? Chalk it up to torque. Even though the electric motors in EVs are generally smaller than gasoline engines, they generate huge amounts of torque. Plus, they offer this torque from zero mph, delivering consistent acceleration all the way to their performance limits. By comparison, internal combustion-powered cars must rev up to peak torque. In addition, many EVs have electric motors on both the front and rear axles, delivering instant power directly to all four wheels.

This results in 0-60 and quarter-mile times approaching the limits of what's mechanically possible. With so much torque on hand, EVs don't need to be small or sleek to achieve mind-bending performance numbers. Several of the vehicles on the following list are sedans, SUVs, and pickups. As electrification spreads, EVs will continue to change the performance car world for the better.

