12 Forgotten Cars From The 1930s That Are Worth Another Look

The 1930s were a period of great turmoil. The Great Depression led to massive unemployment, poverty, and general hardship. Adolf Hitler rose to power in Germany and prepared for WWII. The Hindenburg Disaster ended the airship era and instilled fear of air travel into the public.

You may assume that the auto industry also stagnated significantly, but the opposite was true. Some of the biggest automotive innovations that are still used today were launched during the 1930s. Hydraulic brakes. Synchromesh transmission. Unibody construction. Independent suspension. Streamlined, aerodynamic design. Speed also went up — the 100 mph barrier was broken by many vehicles at that time.

Despite this, there are many forgotten cars from the 1930s that deserve more attention. Some looked just damn cool, others reshaped the industry with innovative solutions and technologies. Either way, these 1930s cars are worth another look — this piece will uncover some true automotive gems that you might not know even existed!