What Happened To The Auburn Automobile Company?

No one will blame you if you've never heard of the Auburn Automobile Company (AAC) as the Indiana automaker took the song lyric "it's better to burn out than to fade away" quite literally. Despite making cars for only 33 years, the company created some of the most coveted vehicles on the road. They were fast, equipped with some of the most advanced technological innovations of the day, and had aggressive, eye-catching styling that made them look incredible. And they were expensive.

But, like many companies that flourished during the Roaring '20s, the Great Depression put the kibosh on its success. In order to see just how fast and furious the Auburn Automobile Company's legacy truly was, we're jumping back to 1874 when Charles Eckhart founded the Eckhart Carriage Company in Auburn, Indiana. His two sons, Frank and Morris, later joined the business.

For a quarter of a century, the Eckharts built horse-drawn spring buggies. However, as early motor cars took hold and spawned a revolution that washed across the globe, the brothers turned their sights towards the future. They changed the name to the Auburn Automobile Company (in 1900) and set about building their very own cars.

Despite possessing the in-house knowledge and employees who could build bodies, the first automobile didn't become publicly available until 1903. The open-air chain-driven runabout was powered by a single-cylinder, water-cooled engine that kicked out about six horsepower.

[Featured image by Klaus Nahr via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]