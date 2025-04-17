Which Classic Car Had The First Pop-Up Headlights?

Pop-up headlights were all the rage back in the age of the aerodynamic 1980s wedge-shape design. They offered vehicles a sleek, cohesive hood line and an undeniable "cool-factor" when the sun set, with various stellar models like the Ferrari Testarossa, Toyota MR2, Chevrolet Corvette, and many others popularizing the look worldwide. After the demise of the sealed-beam headlight and the birth of new regulations regarding pedestrian safety, however, pop-up headlights quickly became a thing of the past. The last vehicle to ever use them left the factory on July 2, 2004 – a C5 Corvette. In February earlier that year, the only other model still using them, the Lotus Esprit, also ended its production run, spelling the end of the pop-up headlight. But one thing's actually rather unclear: What was the very first car to use them?

Advertisement

The reason why is because we first have to establish what's meant by the term "pop-up headlight." Typically we think of the pop-up headlight vertically rising out of the hood – the earliest example of a production car using this design in a powered configuration is the 1962 Lotus Elan. Powered by vacuum tubes, the Elan's headlights weren't exactly the most reliable thing in the world – but they were effortlessly cool. Even before then, however, other cars did actually feature "pop-up" headlights – or, more accurately, "hidden headlights." These date back to the shrouded headlights incorporated into the fenders of the 1936 Cord 810: a car with headlights you had to manually crank to operate.

Advertisement