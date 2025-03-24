4 Of BMW's Iconic Inline Six Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

BMW's iconic inline six engines have had a long and storied history for the Bavarian brand. The company's inline six origins go back as far as the company's first engine, known as the IIIa, developed for aircraft in 1917. Since those early beginnings, inline sixes have been an integral part of BMW's DNA.

BMW continued building on its inline six development history with the engine used in the 1936 BMW 328. This inline six engine with an aluminum head had a displacement of 2.0 liters, could rev to 5,000 rpm, and produced 80 horsepower. Back in the day, this provided sporty performance in the 1,800-pound BMW 328. Over the years, BMW has continued to refine and develop its inline six engines. The company has remained faithful to the inline six configuration up to the present day, unlike fellow German automaker Mercedes-Benz' switch to V6 engines around the turn of the 21st Century.

BMW's inline six engine development program has produced engines with increasingly high power outputs. Our list here will rank them by horsepower, starting with the less powerful and proceeding through time to the most powerful of BMW's iconic six-cylinder engines.

