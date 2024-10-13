Did BMW Really Make Airplane Engines (And Does It Still Make Them)?

The automobile company the world knows and loves as BMW got its start in 1916 after three different companies merged that were already building airplanes, airplane engines, and automobiles. Out of this merger spurned Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW). By 1917, the brand logo that the world is familiar with started finding itself on every BMW product. The emblem not only incorporates the state colors of Bavaria, where the company originated, but it also represents a rotating propeller, signifying the company's start as an aircraft engine manufacturer.

The Germans weren't happy with the performance with the Mercedes engine that powered its biplanes and looked for more powerful alternatives. The job eventually landed at the feet of BMW. Germany's air force installed the BMW Model IIIa into its planes, which performed magnificently, going toe-to-toe with the allied planes. It barely consumed any fuel and was even more impressive at higher altitudes. One little-known BMW fact: A Mercedes designer named Max Fritz knew he had the design Germany was looking for and went to BMW to engineer the BMW IIIa.

BMW also made engines for Nazi fighter planes during World War II, building the BMW 801 radial engine. This was Germany's first high-performance, air-cooled radial engine and BMW only improved on it throughout the war, building a total of 61,000 units. The last 801 iteration was the BMW 801C that the Luftwaffe installed into their Focke-Wulf 190A fighter plane.

