Did BMW Really Make Airplane Engines (And Does It Still Make Them)?
The automobile company the world knows and loves as BMW got its start in 1916 after three different companies merged that were already building airplanes, airplane engines, and automobiles. Out of this merger spurned Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW). By 1917, the brand logo that the world is familiar with started finding itself on every BMW product. The emblem not only incorporates the state colors of Bavaria, where the company originated, but it also represents a rotating propeller, signifying the company's start as an aircraft engine manufacturer.
The Germans weren't happy with the performance with the Mercedes engine that powered its biplanes and looked for more powerful alternatives. The job eventually landed at the feet of BMW. Germany's air force installed the BMW Model IIIa into its planes, which performed magnificently, going toe-to-toe with the allied planes. It barely consumed any fuel and was even more impressive at higher altitudes. One little-known BMW fact: A Mercedes designer named Max Fritz knew he had the design Germany was looking for and went to BMW to engineer the BMW IIIa.
BMW also made engines for Nazi fighter planes during World War II, building the BMW 801 radial engine. This was Germany's first high-performance, air-cooled radial engine and BMW only improved on it throughout the war, building a total of 61,000 units. The last 801 iteration was the BMW 801C that the Luftwaffe installed into their Focke-Wulf 190A fighter plane.
BMW promised to get out of the airplane engine game -- twice
There were two instances when BMW left the aircraft engine industry. The company first built engines for aircraft before and during World War I. It was such a strong manufacturer that at the close of the war, the Treaty of Versailles required BMW to halt all production of airplane engines and to never do so again. The brand acquiesced and got to building motorcycles, including the R 32. However, by the time World War II came around and the Nazis rose to power, they didn't much care about the Treaty of Versailles.
BMW started up its aero-engine manufacturing once more during World War II, transitioning from an automobile company to an armaments firm. Construction of automobiles continued during this time, but it wasn't the company's focus. BMW continued manufacturing airplane engines throughout the war. By the end of World War II, the U.S. military occupied Germany and shut down all BMW plants, classifying the company as an armaments company.
BMW didn't build much of anything until 1948 when it developed the R 24 motorcycle. It would go on to make some other eye-catching motorcycles as time passed. Then by 1952, the company created the BMW 501, a long-body six-seater car. BMW never made another airplane engine again, focusing on reliable luxury cars.