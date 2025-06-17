10 Classic Military Vehicles You Can Buy Today (And What They Cost)

Owning your own specialized military equipment is a fantasy for many, but it doesn't have to be. The secondary market is brimming with former military hardware, and you can turn your model Supermarine Spitfire into the genuine article with enough moolah.

Meeting the financial requirements of owning highly specialized military equipment can be challenging, and obtaining the necessary licenses can be equally so. Figuring out precisely which military vehicles civilians can buy can be complicated. Not everyone is fit to possess a fighter plane, and governments won't sell even decommissioned and disarmed hardware to just anyone. Fortunately, that has little bearing on this article. If it's a classic military vehicle with a price tag next to it, we're taking a look at what it costs to get your hands on one.

The cost of maintenance, insurance, and operation could be several times the purchase price monthly, and is not discussed. The values of the hardware on this list are also subject to fluctuation; it represents a snapshot of the classic military vehicle market at a given time rather than a comprehensive view of average values for comparable vehicles.

