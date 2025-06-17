10 Classic Military Vehicles You Can Buy Today (And What They Cost)
Owning your own specialized military equipment is a fantasy for many, but it doesn't have to be. The secondary market is brimming with former military hardware, and you can turn your model Supermarine Spitfire into the genuine article with enough moolah.
Meeting the financial requirements of owning highly specialized military equipment can be challenging, and obtaining the necessary licenses can be equally so. Figuring out precisely which military vehicles civilians can buy can be complicated. Not everyone is fit to possess a fighter plane, and governments won't sell even decommissioned and disarmed hardware to just anyone. Fortunately, that has little bearing on this article. If it's a classic military vehicle with a price tag next to it, we're taking a look at what it costs to get your hands on one.
The cost of maintenance, insurance, and operation could be several times the purchase price monthly, and is not discussed. The values of the hardware on this list are also subject to fluctuation; it represents a snapshot of the classic military vehicle market at a given time rather than a comprehensive view of average values for comparable vehicles.
2009 AM General M1097R1 HMMWV — $6,500
The Jeep-replacing military Humvee stormed into its role as the '90s action hero in the vanguard of Operation Desert Storm. No less of a personage than Arnold Schwarzenegger petitioned General Motors to take the design public. The Hummer rose and fell as a cultural icon of the aughts, got cancelled, and is now back in EV form! Lost in all that history is the fact that the government ordered a vast number of military Humvees over the years, and that means they are officially classic military vehicles that you can purchase today.
We found a 2009 AM General M1097R1 High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) on Gov Planet for just $6,500. For that, you get a 6.5-liter diesel mated to a 4x4 transmission and 10,000 pounds of towing capacity. It doesn't sound too bad until you consider that doors and a roof are not included.
This particular military Humvee logs 30,808 miles on the odometer, but we imagine they weren't easy miles. Peeling paint, criminally spartan seats, and missing parts tell the story of a Hummer that's seen one desert too many. Those with a budget and a background in Humvee restoration might have a fun little project!
1995 Mercedes G WAGON G290GD Pickup Truck — $26,747
The G stands for Galendewagen, and it means that the G Wagon, which has graced so many glamorous Hollywood boulevards, originated as a cross-country military vehicle. Gelandewagen in German means "cross country vehicle," and, like the Hummer, thousands were ordered by the German government. This means a military-grade (and we don't mean that as a compliment) used G Wagon could be yours for the right price.
The military section of Car & Classic offers a 1995 Mercedes G Wagon G290GD Pickup Truck without its bed) with an asking price of just under $27,000. It's pricey compared to the Humvee, but also a lot more interesting — and you'll pay Mercedes tax on anything. The ad claims a fresh repaint, and the interior looks fairly tight. With only 4,900 miles on the clock, there may be life in the ol' girl yet!
This G Wagon may not have fought in Germany's greatest conflicts, but that doesn't mean it can't be the foundation of your new camper. You can tell the story of how you got it around the campfire as long as you're willing to arrange shipment from Singapore, where this diamond in the rough is located.
1943 Allis-Chalmers M-4 High Speed Tractor — $37,559
Military SUVs are great, but what about something in a war vintage? The Second World War demanded the might of the greatest industrial nation in history. The United States delivered thousands of machines designed and produced specifically for the war effort, including the Allis-Chalmers M-4 High-Speed Tractor.
The M-4 debuted in 1942 on the chassis of a previous-generation light tank. It used a Waukesha 145GZ six-cylinder engine to make 190 hp and offered several mission capabilities. The plucky Allis-Chambers tractor served at Normandy on D-Day and in many other combat theaters during World War II.
The end of the conflict left a large amount of military hardware with little to do. The Car & Classic ad for this specimen claims it made its way to Argentina after the war, though it has never been opened or operated, including the engine. It would be interesting to see if it would fire up after all this time. It would make a great farm vehicle with a story. It seems almost inexpensive, at about $37,500, to get a bona fide piece of American history to play with.
2003 Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 4X4 Cargo Truck — $48,999
Stewart & Stevenson may not be a household name, but the company has a storied history of producing military vehicles. Initially operating as a carriage shop and smithy in 1902, it supplied diesel generators and hundreds of specialized vehicles for the United States Air Force during the Second World War. When the war ended, the company pivoted into the truck industry, including the sale of some military editions.
For sale on GovPlanet is this 2003 Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 4X4 Cargo Truck, featuring a classic woodland paint job that takes us back to when G.I. Joes still fought communists. If you've ever had a predilection for unwieldy, grunty, and uncomfortable military logistics trucks, this is the listing for you.
According to GovPlanet, this specific model of the 2003 Stewart & Stevenson M1078A1 4X4 Cargo Truck has only clocked 10,745 miles. It's equipped with an Allison seven-speed automatic transmission, four-wheel drive, and comes with a clear title. Despite the common perception of military surplus being worn out, this cargo truck, priced at nearly $50,000, suggests it holds a place closer to the functional end of the spectrum than the beat-down Hummer.
1960 ZIL-485A BAV-A Amphibious Transport — $67,000
Get your feet wet with the Cold War edition of one of the most impressive amphibious military vehicles of all time. After using the odd American-supplied DUK-W amphibious military vehicle during the Second World War, the Soviet Union built one of its own.
Moving supplies and troops across rivers is a significant logistical challenge during wartime. The Soviet Army learned that lesson during World War II and didn't want to be caught flat-footed the next time around. So, it built the BAV. The Soviet version of the DUK-W even took its naming convention from the American vehicle. The acronym roughly translates to "big car waterfowl" because that is what it was. The prototype emerged in 1949, and the Soviet Union continued production until 1962.
The transport we found for sale on Car & Classic was a model built in 1960, so you know it has all those comfort and feature upgrades Soviet military engineers were known for. It's river-mud brown and has a perplexingly low claim of a mere 10 km (6 miles) on the odometer. No word on the running order and condition, but the owners dropped the price by $11,000, so maybe you can get a deal.
1943 M3 Half-Track — $89,900
An even more legendary example of the industrial nature of the Second World War, the M3 Half-Track stormed into history in virtually every theater. A half-track is what it sounds like: a vehicle that utilizes wheels in the front and a tank track in the rear. The result is rough-and-ready performance on the road and off, exactly what was needed on the battlefield.
The M3, following in the footsteps of the M2, rolled out of factories and into the hands of Allied soldiers worldwide. From the Red Army on the Eastern Front to British Commonwealth Troops in Europe, and of course, the U.S. forces, it was a ubiquitous sight. Its versatility knew no bounds, with numerous variants and applications, from direct combat to scouting to casualty evacuation.
With enormous production numbers, many World War II vintage M3 half-tracks survive today. This one on Car & Classic is German-registered but sports American markings and combat livery. It appears to be equipped in an anti-aircraft role as a quartet of large-caliber machine guns points skyward from its rear end.
While the machine guns certainly don't work, the ad claims that the half-track itself runs well. Probably not the greatest commuter or even farm vehicle, but if you're the eccentric type with a flair for history and deep pockets, it makes for an intriguing addition to the collection.
2009 Ford F550 Sniper F5 Gurkha Terradyne Armored RPV — $269,000
The name of the corporation that builds this urban assault vehicle sounds like it should be trying to kidnap the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park or something. If it was, Terradyne would probably chase velociraptors in something that looks like one of its Gurkha multi-purpose armored patrol editions — "now available to discerning buyers," as per the Terradyne website.
The 2009 Gurkha for sale on Car & Classic achieved classic status not by its combat prowess, but by being part of Hollywood history. This is not just any Terradyne Gurkha, but the company's prototype model, which gives it potential historical value. That, and the fact that it played a part in the "Fast & Furious" film franchise, gives some justification for the $269,000 asking price.
Terradyne later renamed the Gurkha, but the original prototype was based on Ford's F-550 chassis and claimed 400 hp out of the 6.7-liter Ford engine. Terradyne's modern models opt for a turbo diesel that drops horsepower to 330 but provides an enormous 750 ft-lbs of torque. It weighs seven tons, so you'll need every bit of it.
1974 Canadair LTF CF-5D — $2.2 million
This is it! Your childhood dream is possible. You can own your own fighter jet, and fly it whenever you want. Prices can get out of hand quickly, but civilian ownership of high-performance, military-spec aircraft is not only possible but also commands a substantial market.
Over at Platinum Fighters, which brokers aircraft, we found this listing for a 1974 Canadair LTD CF-5D. One look at the plane, and it's obvious this isn't a Cessna 172. The Canadair C5-F Freedom Fighter was built between 1965 and 1969 and served in the Canadian military in fighter/attack and training roles.
With a pair of GE J8515 turbojet engines, each generating up to 4,300 pounds of thrust, this 50-foot jet had a max takeoff weight of 20,390 pounds, hit a ceiling of 41,000 feet, and explored a range of up to 875 miles. And we saved the best for last: The CF-5D had a supersonic top speed of Mach 1.3. You can drop $2.2 million in cash and millions more for insurance, fuel, and maintenance to find out what it's like to shatter thousands of windows with a sonic boom on the way to being imprisoned. What a wonderful world.
The romance of owning a private fighter jet appeals to the inner Batman in all of us, but few can indulge it. The truth is, CF-5Ds don't come up for sale that often, and someone out there is going to be in for the thrill ride of a lifetime in a very grown-up toy.
1944 Vickers Supermarine Spitfire PR XI — $4 million
For those who seek more than just speed and glamour, we present one of the most significant aircraft in aviation history — the Supermarine Spitfire. Its 1935 maiden flight marked the birth of a modern legend, and its role in the 1939 Battle of Britain against BF-109s solidified its place in history. The elegant and classic design, with its distinctive elliptical wings, made it a symbol of hope and courage. It was Britain's most widely produced one-man fighter plane of the war, and its multiple variants and upgrades extended its service life until 1954, when the final photo-reconnaissance Spitfires were retired.
Like modern fighter jets, well-heeled enthusiasts can own verified warbird fighter planes like this 1944 Supermarine Spitfire PR XI for sale at Platinum Fighters. Designed to operate at high altitudes as a recon plane, this particular PR XI emerged from the factory in 1944 and served in 40 actual missions during the war. The list of surviving World War II-era planes is already small, and for sale is an authentic, combat-veteran Spitfire for around $4 million.
We're not exactly on the short list of the demographic that buys and preserves (or flies) planes like these, but $4 million seems almost cheap. A war-flown aircraft is a spectacularly rare specimen, and the beauty, historical significance, and grace of this Spitfire exemplify what made it so legendary. It takes a fortune just to maintain a machine like this, but if you're worried about cost, you probably can't afford it.
Leopard 1A5 Main Battle Tank — Price Upon Request
If anything tops the child fantasy of flying your fighter jet, it is rumbling along in your very own tank. As wild as paying $4 million for a warbird is, we don't even have the credit score to find out how much the owner wants for this Leopard 1A5 Main Battle Tank. That's price upon request to you, buddy. At this end of the list, if you have to ask prices, you can't afford it.
That doesn't stop the Leopard from being a tantalizing prospect. There's no chance the weapons will ever work again, but the website trying to sell it assures us that tanks are perfectly legal in the United States as long as you stay on private property.
As American as that may be, the Leopard is actually not. Designed with the vast tank battles of a Cold War ignited in mind, it has served as Germany's main battle tank since the 1950s. The IA5 edition here represents a generation that came decades later. This particular model was produced in West Germany in 1987 and had a combat weight of 46 tons, moved around by an MTU 830 horsepower V10 diesel engine.
How the Leopard made it to its current location in Texas is anyone's guess. Maybe it came in search of a better life, which you can provide, if you have so much money that you don't need to know how much this tank costs to consider buying it.