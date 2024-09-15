The History Of The Humvee, The Jeep's Replacement

The U.S. military has utilized many different vehicles throughout the years. Tanks, aircraft, and others have taken on various military operations. But one stands head and shoulders above the rest as far as recognizability: the Jeep. Starting its tenure during World War I, this was one of the many vehicles the U.S. Army used extensively, with World War II in particular allowing Jeep to become the empire we know today. In time, it became and remains synonymous with the U.S. military, even though it was phased out of such use over 40 years ago.

If the Jeep was so effective that it became a flagship vehicle of the U.S. Army, why isn't it still used by the Armed Forces today? Simply put, it wasn't able to keep up with demands of the rapidly-evolving military. By the late-20th century, weapons had become heavier, and the ability to carry more people per vehicle was very much needed. The Jeep couldn't meet these demands. According to the New York Times, back in March 1983, the Jeep was replaced by "a larger vehicle designed to keep pace with today's modern military." The vehicle turned out to be the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, or Humvee, as it became colloquially known, which delivered where the Jeep fell short.

The Humvee led to the end of the Jeep's decades-long military service, and now, it too is slowly being outmoded.

