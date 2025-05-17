Can Civilians Buy Military Vehicles?
After a lot of work, you've saved up a few thousand bucks and you want to buy something fun. Why not shell out some cash for one of Uncle Sam's tanks? Not only is it possible, it's legal, and there are plenty of options. If you're in the market to purchase a military vehicle, you might be surprised to learn just how easy it is. Not only are there well-established ways to do this, but there are numerous options available.
You can buy from a private collector, purchase from government liquidation, or win a vehicle at an auction. Whatever you're in the market for, there's probably a way to buy it, so long as the weapon system in question isn't still in widespread use. The military tends to mothball some older vehicles so they can be brought back in times of great need. One example of this is the F-16s pulled out of the Airplane Boneyard to send to Ukraine for spare parts.
While you can't buy those, you can buy all sorts of older military fighter planes, helicopters, armored vehicles, wheeled vehicles, cargo and troop transport trucks, and even the civilian vehicles the United States military uses. You've got plenty of options, but you should know that few vehicles made for military use are cheap or easy to maintain. While you can buy whatever you want, keeping it road or airworthy will require considerable time, expertise, and money. Here's what you can buy and how you can go about getting the military vehicle of your dreams.
Trucks, Jeeps, and Tanks, Oh my!
One of the best ways to purchase old military vehicles is through government surplus sales via sites like Gov Planet. The site lists everything from ammo cans and used gym equipment to field gear and vehicles. In some cases, you can buy items outright, or you can win them through auctions. It's not uncommon to see HMMWVs (Humvees to civilians), as well as trailers, generators, and A/C units. There's also the occasional tractor and other earthmoving equipment, all of which is significantly discounted.
Still, you want to buy a tank to impress your friends and intimidate your enemies, and who could blame you? While you can't buy a tank with a functioning weapon system, you can buy a variety of tanks previously used by the military. For the heavier equipment, you could head over to Midwest Military Equipment and purchase all kinds of heavy-duty trucks and armored vehicles. If you've had your eye on a gently used T-54 Main Battle Tank built for and used by the Soviet Union, it'll run you $270,000.
Fortunately, PayPal is an option, and American vehicles are available as well. Other sites include Ex Army Vehicles, which sells all kinds of armored vehicles. They typically list a nice collection of Soviet-era tanks and artillery pieces, including T-72s and similar equipment. If none of those options bear fruit, you can always check out eBay's military vehicle listings. While it's legal to purchase these vehicles, there could be local ordinances that prohibit operating them under certain conditions, so be sure to check the laws in your area before dropping a few hundred grand on a shiny new tank.
You could always buy a Warbird
Within the community of military vehicle collectors exists a special branch dedicated to what is called Warbird aircraft. These are former military aircraft that have been rebuilt into their former glory. In many cases, the planes involved are like the pictured P-51 Mustang used during WWII, but there are plenty of options out there should you have the considerable dough needed to purchase, house, and maintain a Warbird.
If buying a propeller-driven plane isn't up to your standards, you can buy fighter jets, though they understandably cost a lot of money. There are several websites where you can find, buy, and trade Warbirds, and there exists a modest online community of fans to support the hobby. The website Platinum Fighters offers many options, including a 1992 McDonnell Douglas TA-4J Skyhawk, which will set you back $3.2 million. An older alternative jet would be the 1960 Douglas A4C Skyhawk, which is a steal at a comparatively cheaper $495,000.
Of course, if fixed-wing isn't your thing, you can always take home a military helicopter. These come up for sale less often, but Global Plane Search is usually a good place to see what's out there. Like any hobby, it can get expensive, so the Warbird community isn't the biggest in the world, but the folks involved are serious about their craft. It's not uncommon for Warbird pilots to operate their favorite pieces at air shows and other events, which is one of the only ways you can see something like a P-51 in operation today.