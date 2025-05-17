Can Civilians Buy Military Vehicles?

After a lot of work, you've saved up a few thousand bucks and you want to buy something fun. Why not shell out some cash for one of Uncle Sam's tanks? Not only is it possible, it's legal, and there are plenty of options. If you're in the market to purchase a military vehicle, you might be surprised to learn just how easy it is. Not only are there well-established ways to do this, but there are numerous options available.

Advertisement

You can buy from a private collector, purchase from government liquidation, or win a vehicle at an auction. Whatever you're in the market for, there's probably a way to buy it, so long as the weapon system in question isn't still in widespread use. The military tends to mothball some older vehicles so they can be brought back in times of great need. One example of this is the F-16s pulled out of the Airplane Boneyard to send to Ukraine for spare parts.

While you can't buy those, you can buy all sorts of older military fighter planes, helicopters, armored vehicles, wheeled vehicles, cargo and troop transport trucks, and even the civilian vehicles the United States military uses. You've got plenty of options, but you should know that few vehicles made for military use are cheap or easy to maintain. While you can buy whatever you want, keeping it road or airworthy will require considerable time, expertise, and money. Here's what you can buy and how you can go about getting the military vehicle of your dreams.

Advertisement