What Is A Warbird And How Does It Differ From Other Aircraft?

There's an interesting term for military aircraft few outside the hobby may know about: Warbirds. This term is applied to any vintage military aircraft that's owned and operated by private individuals or organizations. This means that a Warbird could be anything from an old WWI Biplane to a fully-restored P-51 Mustang or B-17 Flying Fortress. If the military is done with it and sells it to the public, once restored, the aircraft becomes a Warbird.

Of course, the U.S. military, as well as other militaries around the world, don't typically sell old aircraft. Most often, a Warbird is something that's truly vintage, so you won't see any private pilots operating something like the F-35, seeing as it's still in widespread use around the globe. Without a doubt, the hobby of collecting, restoring, and piloting Warbirds is one only a few can manage, as owning and operating an aircraft can be expensive. Still, many around the world are happy to collect Warbirds and they're often shown off at air shows and other events.

You might think that you need some sort of connection to purchase an old fighter jet and turn it into a Warbird, but that's not the case. You can go to websites like Platinum Fighters and peruse their catalog of available aircraft. Some of the ones that appear on the site are a 1941 Nakajima A6M2 Model 21 Zero, a 1944 North American XP-82, a 1959 McDonnell F4H-1F Phantom II, and plenty more trainers, helicopters, jets, bombers, and transports.

