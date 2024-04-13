10 Fighter Jets You Can Actually Buy (And How Much They Cost)

For many aviation enthusiasts, riding in or piloting one of the most iconic fighter jets ever built is the ultimate airborne adventure. A fighter jet is any aircraft powered by at least one jet engine and designed for military operations, particularly air-to-air combat. They differ from ordinary aircraft in terms of armaments (guns and bombs), but also in terms of speed, maneuverability, and stealth.

In the strictest sense, a civilian pilot can't buy a fighter jet, because it's against the law to own one still capable of combat operations. However, you can buy a jet that used to be a fighter and is now enjoying its retirement. Fighters, also known as warbirds in the aviation community, sometimes go up for sale when a model becomes outdated and there are surplus aircraft remaining.

Warbirds are always demilitarized before they can be sold to a civilian pilot or collector. Any weapons systems or sensitive instruments will be removed before it arrives in your hangar. If you've got the cash for the initial purchase and the upkeep, you can find warbirds for sale on many online marketplaces including Hangar 67, Controller, Trade-a-Plane, and Aero Trader. Just make sure you know what you're getting yourself into.