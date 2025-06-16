9 Car Brands That Still Use Diesel Engines In 2025
American regulations may have started to relax a bit in recent months, but strict European standards are aiming to completely remove diesel engines 10 years from now. In short, the diesel engine is a dying breed. However despite its dwindling popularity, it hasn't lost all of its demand. Among the things you might not know about diesel engines, they manage to be both energy-efficient and cleaner than gasoline, which makes them an attractive option for a wide variety of drivers.
The overall demand for diesel continues to this day, but it lacks as much presence as it did years ago. Your options for car brands that still use diesel engines in 2025 are very limited, especially if you're looking purely at what's available in the U.S. You'll also have a lot of difficulty finding them in anything smaller than a semi-truck or SUV. If you're willing to import, though — or you're already looking at bigger vehicles — you'll at least have a couple of choices to pick from.
Ram
Thanks to the 3500 semi-truck, Ram is one of the few brands still offering diesel options for its 2025 models. The Cummins 6.7-Liter Turbo Diesel I6 engine is also offered alongside a gasoline-powered V8, and in comparison, it has more than double the towing capacity and torque. However, this engine is only available on specific high-cost trims of the 3500, and it costs $12,000 more than its gas alternative — totaling a price of over $70,000. The same goes for the Ram 2500, which also offers this powertrain for certain trims.
Those trucks will at least be able to make the most of all that available torque. Their capacity places them as two of the best Ram trucks for towing alongside other larger trucks that also share the powertrain. Originally, the company also offered a smaller diesel engine for its 1500 semi, but you won't find it available in its latest models. Those who want a Ram-made diesel-powered vehicle will only be able to select from some of its biggest options.
GMC
Your choices for a modern-day diesel-powered GMC vehicle are actually quite varied, even at budgets below $60,000. For the latest model years, you're able to provide yourself with a turbo-charged Duramax for all Sierra trucks and the Yukon SUV. It's going to be an expensive purchase no matter what, with your cheapest option being a high-level Sierra 1500 trim. Even so, swapping the gas-powered engine for the diesel alternative only costs around $2,000 more, scraping well below the difference in price provided by Ram.
The latest models from GMC house some of the most reliable Duramax diesel engines out there, and their specs are nothing to sneeze at. Even the smaller 3.0-liter variant can tow over 13,000 pounds, while the 6.6-liter Duramax nearly triples that number. You're likely to have these options for the foreseeable future, as well, since there's been no report on GMC ramping down its diesel production anytime soon. There are even rumors of the company developing an even larger 8.3-liter diesel engine, though there's been no official news on such a powertrain even existing.
Chevrolet
Chevrolet's diesel lineup is similar to GMC's. Its Tahoe, Silverado, and Suburban models offer a diesel engine, featuring similar 3.0-liter and 6.6-liter Duramax powertrains to the ones mentioned previously. The 6.6-liter one is only available on the heavy-duty trucks and costs around $10,000 more than the basic gas choice. Meanwhile, the 3.0-liter one can be found on the Tahoe, Siverado 1500, and Suburban, though the increase in price ranges from less than $2,000 to nearly $6,000 depending on your model.
Our 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Duramax review was able to confirm just how capable these diesel engines are. They're still quite expensive even with the cheapest options available, but like with GMC, you're able to get at least one diesel-powered setup priced at under $60,000. It's likely that this selection won't die out anytime soon, either, since Chevrolet has no announced plans to slow down its production of these powertrains.
Ford
Ford offered quite a few diesel engines in its past, but you'll find its selection of Power Stroke options far more limited today. For the latest model years, you can only find them in Super Duty trucks and the commercial-grade F-650 and F-750. In both cases, it will cost around $10,000 more than the basic build with a gas engine, with only the F-250 XL managing to stay under $60,000. That's as inexpensive as you can get for something from Ford if you don't rely on the secondhand market.
Luckily, in both the Super Duty and F-650/F-750 trucks, you'll end up finding the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesels ever made. These 6.7-liter behemoths are seen as some of the best powertrains from the company, second only to the 7.3-liter block available in older models. Strangely, although Ford mentions offering the 7.3-liter for its F-650 and F-750, this is only a gas-powered engine. For diesel, your only choice is the 6.7-liter engine that's been in use since its introduction in 2011.
Mercedes-Benz
You might be wondering why Mercedes-Benz doesn't sell diesel powered cars in the U.S. — due to lawsuits and regulations, the only option you'll find in the States today is the Sprinter van. Interestingly enough, this van is actually the cheapest model so far that actually offers diesel, with its standard model starting at just around $50,000. You can't even find a gas-powered variant of the Sprinter, although there's an all-electric eSprinter that can also be checked out.
Even outside of the U.S., Mercedes-Benz's track record with diesel hasn't been too great. A lawsuit in Europe as recently as 2023 caused trouble thanks to the use of defeat devices, and its S-Class diesel car didn't retain the engine beyond its 2024 model year. Even so, the company remains adamant that diesel still has a place in its lineup, noting how it's still preferred over many other alternatives. For now, though, it remains to be seen if future model years will ever expand their options.
Land Rover
Land Rover's diesel options might be the most limited of any manufacturer's American models. While the Range Rover was offered with such an engine in the past, it isn't anymore, leaving the Defender as the only remaining choice listed on the company website. However, the OCTA and V8 models of the Defender lack any diesel options as well, so you'll have to be careful when selecting your build. Even with that in mind, finding any new Land Rover with diesel might be difficult, as there are practically no listings for any with a model year newer than 2021.
Land Rover officially lists the Defender with diesel engine configurations, but its actual availability isn't made very clear. Alongside several other manufacturers, it will only be found offering gasoline or electric vehicles to the average buyer. Considering the underwhelming demand for diesel in the U.S., it's not surprising to see why these engines are so rare. But in other countries, you'll have a lot more luck if you want a wider selection of diesel-powered rides.
Toyota
Although this company currently has no plans to bring diesel back to the U.S., that doesn't mean it's abandoned them entirely. Yes, Toyota does make diesel engines outside of the States, and you can find one in its 2025 Land Cruiser overseas. Plenty of its other non-standard vehicles also come equipped with this fuel type, including the Coaster, Hiace, and HiLux. These can be found nearly all over the world, making the U.S. pretty much the only place where Toyota doesn't offer any diesel options.
Toyota actually left diesel behind in the U.S. a long time ago, with the company dropping it by 1986. Today, it cites government emission standards and increased fuel costs as major factors for not bringing it back. Hino Motors, a Toyota subsidiary, also recently had to deal with a lawsuit over diesel emissions, further accentuating the cost of these engines on the manufacturer's side. Diesel-powered Toyota vehicles might not be an option for you today, but that can certainly change if you're willing to travel.
BMW
BMW is another manufacturer refusing to sell diesel models in the U.S. market. Even in Europe, it's found difficulties with declining use rates, though the company refuses to give up on it entirely. Sure enough, you can find multiple SUVs on its IE website all powered by diesel, from the X1 to X7 models — with only the X2 missing out. These all offer various xDrive engines, seeking to squeeze out as much dependability from these powertrains as possible.
Unfortunately, getting a brand-new BMW won't let you personally see why the iconic BMW M57 diesel engine is held in such high regard. Although it was available in the U.S., it died out in the early 2010s before BMW's diesel production entirely stopped in the States by 2020. Even its upcoming 2026 models lack this fuel type, forcing enthusiasts to once again look outside of the country if they want something beyond gasoline or electric power.
Cadillac
If this were one year ago, the Cadillac entry on this list would have read quite differently. Its 2024 Escalade carried a diesel engine that was priced at no more than $100 above its gasoline option, which helped soften the blow of this luxury vehicle's over-$80,000 cost. However, the 2025 Escalade lacks that engine entirely, only offering the 6.2-liter V8 with no alternative powertrains. Once again, your only option for a 2025 diesel-powered Cadillac is found overseas — and even then, there's only one real choice you'll have.
The XT4 doesn't offer diesel in America, but in Europe, it's the one Cadillac SUV you'll find that actually has it as an option. You'll only find it on the premium luxury and sport trims, but their lowest price is relatively similar to the inexpensive choices you'd find in the U.S. market. Unfortunately, you aren't going to find many alternatives from Cadillac, especially since the Escalade discontinued its diesel offerings so soon. With that in mind, it's hard to say just how much longer any Cadillac model will continue to offer this engine type — even if they're being sold in other countries.