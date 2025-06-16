9 Car Brands That Still Use Diesel Engines In 2025

American regulations may have started to relax a bit in recent months, but strict European standards are aiming to completely remove diesel engines 10 years from now. In short, the diesel engine is a dying breed. However despite its dwindling popularity, it hasn't lost all of its demand. Among the things you might not know about diesel engines, they manage to be both energy-efficient and cleaner than gasoline, which makes them an attractive option for a wide variety of drivers.

The overall demand for diesel continues to this day, but it lacks as much presence as it did years ago. Your options for car brands that still use diesel engines in 2025 are very limited, especially if you're looking purely at what's available in the U.S. You'll also have a lot of difficulty finding them in anything smaller than a semi-truck or SUV. If you're willing to import, though — or you're already looking at bigger vehicles — you'll at least have a couple of choices to pick from.