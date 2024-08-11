Yes, Toyota Does Make Diesel Engines (And Here's What They Power)

The U.S. has one of the world's most vibrant and diverse automobile markets. Despite the affinity for certain body styles and vehicle categories, auto enthusiasts, as well as the average consumer, have welcomed vehicles of various types with open arms. The same cannot be said about the preference among U.S. consumers when it comes to fuel.

Most personal cars sold in the U.S., even before the 1970s, were predominantly gasoline-powered ones. It took something as significant as the global oil crisis in the 1970s and the resultant fuel price rise for the U.S. consumer to begin considering diesel vehicles. At the peak of the oil crisis, consumers discovered that diesel vehicles available at the time in the U.S. were more fuel-efficient than their gasoline-powered brethren, leading to a temporary interest spike in diesel vehicles.

By the mid-1970s, for purely economic reasons, Japanese carmaker Toyota — which until then only sold gasoline cars in the U.S. — was forced to launch a diesel-powered pickup truck in the country. Toyota would go on to sell diesel-powered vehicles in the U.S. well into the 80s, only dropping it from its product line in 1986.

To anyone wondering why Toyota does not offer diesel power cars in the U.S., it is because the company contends that it is expensive for them to develop diesel engines that conform to U.S. emission laws. The rising cost of diesel fuel compared to that of gasoline has also been a major factor leading to Toyota and other players deciding against offering vehicles with diesel engines in the U.S.