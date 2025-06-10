10 Of The Weirdest Gear Shifters Fitted To Modern Cars

Many things have changed since the first automobiles rolled off of the production lines. In the beginning, most cars followed a relatively similar formula in terms of design both inside and outside. As we got more and more proficient in building our people-carrying companions, different automakers started to branch out and add features and flourishes to make their cars their own. Headlights, wheels, grilles, door mirrors, and everything else started to gain their own DNA as brands went further and further to differentiate themselves.

Advertisement

Today engineers and designers have more freedom than ever to experiment with their creations — even with seemingly straightforward components like the gear shifters. Shifting gears is a critical aspect of operating a car and the way a driver interacts with the transmission is one of the most frequent contact points beyond the pedals and the steering wheel. With automatic transmissions and electric cars, the engineering and design constraints become loose and many brands take this opportunity to make their mark. From dials to crystals to knobs and tabs, we've seen a wide range of options for gear lever alternatives.

Here are 10 of the weirdest and the most unique gear shifters fitted to modern cars.

Advertisement