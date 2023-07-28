Every Major Supercar Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Of all the cars built over the last century, those with the greatest potential for speed adorned by the most flamboyant style have always been the most desirable. Ever since Lamborghini introduced the world to the mid-engined wonder called the Miura, those desirable cars rising above all the others have come to be known as supercars. While there is no official automotive designation of supercar or well-defined criteria for proper classification, the cars that typically fall into the category share several traits. Typically, a modern supercar carries only two passengers, with a fluid and sporty design wrapped around a frame holding the engine in the middle, behind the seats. Historically, they have been rear-wheel-drive models, but advancements in engineering have led to the best-performing cars to spin all wheels simultaneously for solid traction. Other traits, such as powertrain and optional accessories, are more fungible, but supercars unanimously share one thing in common; a high price tag.

The best-known Italian supercars have almost exclusively come with V12 engines, but technology improvements over the years have allowed manufacturers to squeeze an inordinate amount of power from increasingly smaller engines. Supercars today come with a range of engines, and some of the newest use hybrid tech to raise horsepower levels to ludicrous new heights. Furthermore, we are now in the age of the electric supercar, which is also a signal of what is yet to come. Regardless, there exists a cross-section of the public that would like nothing more than to have the opportunity to own one of these cars, from any manufacturer. So here is a ranking of all the supercar manufacturers, from worst to best.