10 Classic Cars With Cool Tail Lights

Before we jump in, we'd like to define what exactly a "classic" car is — and in truth, there's no one answer. That said, American Collectors Insurance describes a classic car as being between "20 and 45 years old", with antique cars being mainly those made between 1919 and 1930, and "vintage" cars being those made after 1930, but older than 45 years. For the purposes of this article, we'll be clubbing both "vintage" and "classic" cars together to make our list.

Also, we'd like to limit the definition of "cool tail lights" to ones that look funky or make a statement. For example, the tail lights on a McLaren F1 come straight from the back of a Bova Futura bus, without any modifications — that's pretty cool — but in terms of looks, they're pretty bog standard, so they don't make our list. Similarly, the Ford GT40 has the same tail light unit as the French Simca 1000, which is pretty interesting when you think about it, but the units are nothing special to look at; hence, they too do not make our list. You can rest assured that all the cars on this list have not just cool, but memorable tail lights. Here are ten of them: