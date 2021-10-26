Reconstructed 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 is an incredible project

We talked before about one lucky collector who reached out to Lamborghini’s Polo Storico, the arm of the automaker responsible for customizing vehicles and asked for something quite a bit different. The collector wanted Lamborghini to completely re-create the 1971 Lamborghini Countach LP 500 show car used to reveal the now iconic Countach to the world. Unfortunately, the original show car was destroyed in crash testing.

The world debut for the vehicle was at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este. After that, Lamborghini revealed the car to the collector who commissioned it and suppliers that participated in the project at a special event this month called “Countach LP 500: The Shakedown.” The event was held at the Vizzola Ticino racetrack owned by tire manufacturer Pirelli.

Lamborghini uses the racetrack to verify its restoration work on classic automobiles before they’re returned to their owners. The track location was chosen for the car’s official presentation to its owner to allow him to drive around the track. Lamborghini’s Head of Service and Polo Storico Giuliano Cassataro said that testing and shakedown work at the track confirmed the LP 500 was functional as well as beautiful.

Lambo fitted the rebuilt icon with larger tires than were available for the LP 400 in the era it was born. The new tires are 40 millimeters wider at the front and 50 millimeters wider at the rear. Lamborghini will display the vehicle through November 15 at the MUDETEC Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Along with the new build LP 500, the automaker is also showing off the unfinished tubular chassis of an LP 400, which was the second production LP 400. The display also includes a 5000 Quattrovalvole. We are intensely curious about what a project of this magnitude cost, but that remains a mystery.