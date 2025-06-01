10 Fox Body Cars That Aren't A Ford Mustang

The year 1973 marked a turning point for the American automotive industry, after which things would never be the same. Starting in October of that year, OPEC began tightening oil exports to the United States and other countries, and by December, it had imposed a total ban on oil sales, causing the price of oil to quadruple. It was an economic catastrophe for the U.S., where cheap oil prices had meant size and fuel efficiency had been minor factors in car design. Yet Ford had been one step ahead of the game all along.

In 1972, Ford insiders noticed spot shortages at gas stations and took action to prepare the company for a future of expensive fuel, not knowing how prescient they would prove to be. They launched the Product Planning and Research (PPR) division to devise a strategy. One of the PPR's conclusions was the need for Ford to develop a common platform to meet future requirements for smaller, more efficient automobiles that would be cheaper to design and build. Thus, the Fox body platform was born.

The goal with the Fox project was to create a platform that provided a base for several models ranging from small sports cars to sedans, wagons, and personal luxury coupes. The most famous Fox body car would prove to be the Mustang because of its popularity and the fact that Mustangs rode the Fox chassis from 1979 until 1993, achieving a nearly legendary status among enthusiasts. Indeed, the current value of Mustangs from the Fox body years is rising. Yet close to a dozen other models from Ford, Lincoln, and Mercury were Fox bodies under the skin, including a few that might surprise you.

