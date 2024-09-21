10 Classic Mercury Models Worth Every Penny

In the late '60s, both Ford and Mercury were competing in NASCAR, and so needed separate homologation specials to meet the regulations of the era. For 1969, Ford unveiled the Torino Talladega, while its Mercury counterpart was the Cyclone Spoiler II. It featured a new front end for improved aerodynamics, but unlike many other homologation specials, there was no race-derived engine under the hood.

Ford had already homologated the racing engines that Mercury would use throughout the season, and so there was no need for Mercury to do the same. Instead, the Cyclone Spoiler II was fitted with a common 351 V8 engine. It was no slouch, but made the Mercury slightly less of a tire-shredding street machine than other homologation specials of the era.

Mercury only unveiled the car to meet regulations and seemingly made little effort to differentiate it from previous special editions. According to MotorTrend, some sales documentation for the car referred to it as a "Spoiler II," while one brochure referred to it as the "Cyclone Spoiler Sports Special." Confusingly, the decal on the side of the car simply read, "Cyclone Spoiler," with no mention of the II. It might have been churned out in haste by Mercury at the time, but the car's unique backstory alongside it's NASCAR heritage make it a noteworthy –- and arguably underappreciated -– classic today.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]