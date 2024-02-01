How The Ford Essex V6 Engine Earned Its Notoriety

The 1973 oil crisis cannot be understated in how it affected how car companies wanted to develop their engines. With fuel prices skyrocketing, the mid-to-late 1970s was filled with automakers attempting to figure out how to maximize their engines' fuel efficiency along with making these engines lighter weight.

At the time, Ford's mid-size cars and smaller pickup trucks were being powered by a V8 engine, which was simply too much of a burden to keep around. So, in 1977, Ford decided it was time to make a change to the engines in those vehicles, and after years of development, they introduced the Ford Essex V6 engine in 1982. For the next 25 years, that V6 would become something of a staple in the Ford engine line.

The Essex engine takes its name from the Essex Engine Plant in Canada (as opposed to Ford's other Essex engine that takes its name from the county in England). According to a paper from SAE International, the main way the company was able to reduce the engine's size and weight was by utilizing mostly aluminum in its creation, such as for the engine block and cylinder heads. The engine also featured a 90-degree bank angle, which also contributed to reducing the size. However, aluminum costs began to rise, so after two years of development, they switched back to an iron block.

[Featured image by Jacek Rużyczka via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]