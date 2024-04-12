5 Underrated Fords Powered By The 302 V8 Engine

The Ford small block 302 is one of the most reliable V8 engines ever built. It powered some of the Blue Oval's most famous vehicles, including the Ford Mustang, Ford Bronco, and Mercury Cougar. But the small block 302 wasn't limited to those cars, not by a long shot. In fact, you can find the 302 in many of the vehicles Ford produced throughout the second half of the 20th century and the first couple of years of the 21st century.

The small block engine was first produced in Ford's legendary Windsor, Ontario, plant. However, Ford eventually relocated the 302's manufacturing to its Cleveland, Ohio, facility, where it would remain until Ford stopped building the 302 in the year 2000. Regardless of the origin factory, all Ford 302s are referred to as 302 Windsors, unlike the engine's bigger 351 siblings.

Apart from the standard 302 models, Ford also produced a performance-oriented version of the small block called the Boss 302. Each of the 302's variants is a solid engine in its own right, and each one had many applications across Ford's vehicle lineup. When choosing vehicles for this list, we searched for models that are less well-known than Ford's most popular cars. But we'll go into more detail on our methodology later. For now, let's dive in and explore five of the most underrated Fords powered by the iconic 302 V8 engine.