10 Of The Cheapest 1000cc Motorcycles You Can Buy
Many riders like the idea of purchasing a high-end superbike from an exotic brand in theory, but the reality is that most simply won't be able to justify spending the kind of cash that could otherwise buy you a brand new Toyota RAV4. The good news is that you don't need to — whether you're looking for a racing-derived liter bike or sportbike power on a lower budget, there are plenty of 1,000cc bikes on the market to pick from. Several manufacturers offer superbikes for less than $20,000, and some 1,000cc bikes are even cheaper, costing less than $12,000.
We've whittled down 10 top picks from leading manufacturers, all of which can be bought for $20,000 or less. Japanese brands dominate the list, but one European manufacturer also makes an appearance. If you're looking for something more accessible, or still can't justify the prices of these bikes, it might also be worth considering one of these cheap 600cc motorcycles instead.
Yamaha YZF-R1 – $19,624
Yamaha has given the YZF-R1 several tweaks for 2025, including new Brembo brakes, and carbon-fiber winglets that borrow their design from the brand's MotoGP expertise. These winglets are designed to increase front-end downforce and make the YZF-R1 even more precise when cornering, although it was already a highly capable bike even before the new additions. Its 998cc inline-four CP4 engine borrows technology from the brand's MotoGP program, while its KYB suspension ensures that its power can be put smoothly to the ground.
While it's far from the cheapest 1,000cc bike on the market, the YZF-R1 can still be bought for less than $20,000. Its $18,999 starting price plus a $625 destination fee add up to a total price of $19,624. Its options list is limited to a choice of two colors, either Team Yamaha Blue or Matte Raven Black, both of which start from the same price. For buyers whose budgets don't stretch to the YZF-R1, Yamaha also offers multiple cheaper 1,000cc bikes in its 2025 lineup.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R – $18,614
It isn't quite the most expensive Z Series motorcycle in Kawasaki's lineup, but the Ninja ZX-10R comes close. The cheapest non-ABS variant clocks in at $17,799, while adding ABS brings that starting price up to $18,799. Both are subject to an $815 destination fee, which brings the starting total for the cheapest variant to $18,614. That's not an insignificant investment, but it's still solid value for what's on offer. At the heart of the bike sits a 196-hp, 998cc inline-four engine, while Brembo brakes help keep its stopping power as impressive as its acceleration.
Amusingly given its superbike roots, the Ninja ZX-10R still features Kawasaki's Economical Riding Indicator to show riders when they're saving fuel. It's safe to assume that most riders won't be striving to hit their fuel-saving targets, but the bike's other electronic systems might well see more frequent use. Take, for example, launch control mode, or the brand's traction control system. Kawasaki has taken a page out of Henry Ford's book when it comes to color schemes, allowing buyers to spec the Ninja ZX-10R in any color they like, as long as that color is black.
BMW S 1000 R – $18,210
Most of the most affordable 1,000cc bikes on the market come from Japanese brands, aside from this one. The BMW S 1000 R starts from $17,515 plus a $695 destination fee, for a total price of $18,210. Its 999cc four-cylinder engine delivers 170 hp at 11,000 rpm, and redlines at 12,000 rpm. BMW announced some changes for the motorcycle for 2025, including an M Quick Action Throttle, which is available as standard. Various other M options are also available, including an M lightweight battery and M forged wheels.
Helping to give the bike the appropriate soundtrack is an Akrapovic titanium exhaust with carbon fiber accents. Buyers looking for additional performance have multiple other BMW 1,000cc bikes to choose from, although they'll all cost more. The S 1000 XR starts from $18,690 including the destination fee, while the S 1000 RR offers race-ready thrills but starts from a whopping $30,360.
Honda CBR1000RR – $17,774
As a cost-effective first step into the liter bike world, the Honda CBR1000RR is a safe bet. We spent some time putting the CBR1000RR through its paces, and found its versatility to be particularly impressive. At everyday speeds, it's comfortable enough for daily commutes, but it still has proper superbike power when you fully open the throttle. The bike's 999cc four-cylinder engine churns out somewhere around 188 hp, although Honda doesn't officially state its power output.
The cheapest CBR1000RR costs $16,999 plus a $775 destination fee, equating to a final starting price of $17,774. That makes it slightly cheaper than its direct rivals, with all cheaper 1,000cc bikes offering lower levels of performance. The CBR1000RR's performance should be plenty to satisfy all but the most demanding riders, but those with the highest demands will need a significantly higher budget. The CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the pinnacle of the brand's superbike range, but it will cost at least $29,774 including destination fee.
Suzuki GSX-R1000 – $17,029
The first GSX-R1000 was launched in 2001, but the latest iteration is a different beast to the original. It has been given a visual upgrade for 2025, with a new silver, black, and blue paint scheme, plus a red and black option. Mechanically, the bike's 999cc inline-four engine is unchanged, with Suzuki's variable valve timing system still present and correct.
Suzuki has made a ton of successful motorcycles, and the Suzuki GSX-R1000 K5 is considered to be one of its very best. Its track-ready power is, in the minds of some enthusiasts, still unmatched today. Even so, the latest GSX-R1000 remains a capable bike, and it's competitively priced too. Pricing has changed slightly for 2025 compared to the previous model year, with the sportbike now starting from $17,029 (comprising a $16,499 base price and a $530 destination charge). The upgraded GSX-R1000R is also just about available within a $20,000 budget, starting from $19,179 including the destination fee.
Yamaha MT-10 – $15,424
While the Yamaha MT-10 might be the priciest naked bike that Yamaha offers, it is one of the cheapest 1,000cc bikes out there. Its base price starts from $14,799, which combined with the compulsory $625 destination fee, makes for a total starting price of $15,424. It can't match the YZF-R1 for raw performance, but the MT-10 is still no slouch, with a 998cc inline-four engine that's derived from the track-oriented superbike.
The MT-10 also shares chassis technology with the YZF-R1, with both bikes utilizing similar aluminum frames to keep weight to a minimum. Its wet weight clocks in at 467 pounds. Plus, it's around $4,000 cheaper, which might end up being the deciding factor for riders weighing up the two Yamaha bikes. To further add to its appeal, the Japanese manufacturer made sure that the MT-10's soundtrack matched its performance, and built in what it calls acoustic amplifier grilles to channel as much sound to the rider as possible while still remaining within legal noise limits.
Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS – $14,514
Another competitively priced sportbike is the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX ABS, which starts from $13,699 plus a $815 destination charge. That puts the total starting price at $14,514, although Kawaski notes that the destination charge may vary between dealers. Powering the bike is a 1,043cc inline-four engine. Electronic features like traction control, cornering management, and an economical riding indicator are all fitted as standard.
Also included is smartphone connectivity, which allows riders to connect their bikes to Kawasaki's Rideology app. That lets them log routes, check maintenance schedules, and see calls and texts through the bike's instrument display. Much like the pricier Ninja ZX-10R, the brand has given buyers no choice of color, with a dark gray and black color scheme being the only finish available for the bike. Unlike most of the other bikes here though, the Ninja 1000SX ABS is offered only as a 2024 model year, and not as a 2025 model. At the time of writing, it remains available to buy new despite being an older model.
Honda CB1000R – $13,774
When it comes to 1,000cc bikes, Honda is tricky to beat on value. The CB1000R offers attainably priced thrills for buyers that can't justify shelling out for the CBR1000RR, with a base price of $12,999 and a destination fee of $775. Combine both and you'll be looking at a minimum starting price of $13,774, which isn't even Honda's cheapest 1,000cc bike (more on that soon). The CB1000R offers a balance between performance and price, with a 988cc inline-four engine and Showa suspension at the front and rear.
The bike is available as a 2024 model and features a Black Edition trim that sees it finished in a stealthy black colorway. A 5-inch TFT display provides all the information riders will need, and unlike the CBR1000RR, that information includes a fuel gauge. Riders can choose from three different preset riding modes — Standard, Sport, and Rain — plus a User mode that lets them configure individual settings to their liking.
Suzuki GSX-S1000 – $11,909
The only brand that can get close to challenging Honda on price for a 1,000cc bike is Suzuki, which offers the GSX-S1000 for a total starting price of $12,439 ($11,909 base MSRP plus $530 destination fee). It's a naked sportbike with a 999cc inline-four engine, Brembo brakes, and a KYB front fork. For the 2025 model year, it also gains a 5-inch TFT screen that displays the bike's speed, revs, and other key information.
Its five gallon fuel tank is larger than rivals like the Honda CB1000R, which helps give the Suzuki extra long-distance appeal. What's less appealing is the Suzuki's warranty, which only stretches to a single year. In comparison, Honda offers one of the most generous warranties of any motorcycle manufacturer, shipping its bikes with a three-year warranty as standard. A long warranty might not have the same headline-grabbing appeal as more power or sleeker looks, but it should give buyers added peace of mind that their hard-earned cash is being spent on something that will remain reliable over the long run.
Honda CB1000 Hornet SP – $11,774
This is Honda's cheapest 1,000cc motorcycle. Undercutting the Suzuki GSX-S1000, the Honda CB1000 Hornet SP starts from a base MSRP of $10,999. Add in a destination fee of $775, and the bike can cost as little as $11,774. This is a new entry to Honda's lineup, offering riders plenty of power, but with a great focus on street riding and a lower price than other bikes with the same displacement. Its 1,000cc engine borrows parts of its design from the CBR1000RR, although it offers more torque at lower revs than its superbike stablemate.
The bike shares Brembo brakes with its pricier siblings, as well as a Showa fork. What it doesn't share is the superbike looks — the CB1000 Hornet SP is a generally more understated bike, with matte black body panels. Gold accents add some visual interest, although this still isn't a bike that will stick out too much in a crowd. At least those in the know will be aware of what they're looking at, and be able to appreciate just how much the CB1000 Hornet SP offers for its price.