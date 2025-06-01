10 Of The Cheapest 1000cc Motorcycles You Can Buy

Many riders like the idea of purchasing a high-end superbike from an exotic brand in theory, but the reality is that most simply won't be able to justify spending the kind of cash that could otherwise buy you a brand new Toyota RAV4. The good news is that you don't need to — whether you're looking for a racing-derived liter bike or sportbike power on a lower budget, there are plenty of 1,000cc bikes on the market to pick from. Several manufacturers offer superbikes for less than $20,000, and some 1,000cc bikes are even cheaper, costing less than $12,000.

We've whittled down 10 top picks from leading manufacturers, all of which can be bought for $20,000 or less. Japanese brands dominate the list, but one European manufacturer also makes an appearance. If you're looking for something more accessible, or still can't justify the prices of these bikes, it might also be worth considering one of these cheap 600cc motorcycles instead.