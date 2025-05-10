These Motorcycle Brands Have The Best Warranty On The Market

All major motorcycle brands offer a warranty with their new motorcycles, but the length of each warranty varies significantly between them. Buyers looking for the ultimate peace of mind will likely prefer a model with a longer warranty, even if the brand they're buying from has a strong reputation for reliability. If you've just received your licence and are looking to buy your first motorcycle, a long warranty is also a great way to guard against any unexpected bills while you're starting out. We've gathered warranty data from the eight largest motorcycle manufacturers in the U.S. by market share and compared each to see how they fare against each other.

Most road-legal motorcycles come with a warranty that covers issues that appear anywhere between one and three years after purchase, although one manufacturer offers up to four years of standard warranty on some of its models. It's difficult to definitively say that one single brand has the best warranty on the market, since many brands vary the length of their warranties between models. However, there is a trio of brands that stand out as being more generous than their rivals overall.