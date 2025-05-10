These Motorcycle Brands Have The Best Warranty On The Market
All major motorcycle brands offer a warranty with their new motorcycles, but the length of each warranty varies significantly between them. Buyers looking for the ultimate peace of mind will likely prefer a model with a longer warranty, even if the brand they're buying from has a strong reputation for reliability. If you've just received your licence and are looking to buy your first motorcycle, a long warranty is also a great way to guard against any unexpected bills while you're starting out. We've gathered warranty data from the eight largest motorcycle manufacturers in the U.S. by market share and compared each to see how they fare against each other.
Most road-legal motorcycles come with a warranty that covers issues that appear anywhere between one and three years after purchase, although one manufacturer offers up to four years of standard warranty on some of its models. It's difficult to definitively say that one single brand has the best warranty on the market, since many brands vary the length of their warranties between models. However, there is a trio of brands that stand out as being more generous than their rivals overall.
KTM, Honda, and BMW offer long warranties
Buyers looking for the longest standard warranty on the market should head towards a KTM dealership, as the brand recently announced that it was offering a four-year warranty on some of its models. The four-year warranty covers LC8 and LC8c platform models like the KTM 790 Duke and KTM 1390 Super Duke R EVO and applies to 2023, 2024, and 2025 model years. In order to keep the warranty valid, owners need to adhere to KTM's official service schedule and use an authorized dealer for servicing. However, warranties on the brand's non-LC8 models are shorter.
BMW and Honda also offer impressive standard warranties and, unlike KTM, these warranties are not limited to the pricier models in their respective ranges. As standard, both manufacturers include three-year warranties with all new motorcycle purchases, with BMW stipulating a mileage limit of 36,000 miles during that period. Kawasaki also offers a three-year warranty for its range-topping Vulcan 1700, although most of its other road-going models are covered by standard one- or two-year warranties.
Indian and Harley-Davidson both offer two-year warranties as standard. Suzuki and Yamaha trail the pack, with most of their popular models only being covered by a one-year warranty. Both Suzuki and Yamaha offer extended warranties that increase the warranty period up to a maximum of four years, but they come at an additional cost.