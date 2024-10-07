9 Of The Cheapest 600cc Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2024

The 600cc motorcycle is a treat to climb aboard. The sportbike category is brimming with energy and athleticism. They aren't as large as their 1,000cc brethren, and so they provide a healthy dose of agility and power together while oozing with aesthetic fizz. As a middleweight track bike, these motorcycles are perfect for those looking to get their feet wet in the racing circuit as well as riders looking to upgrade from an underpowered beginner bike.

600cc sport bikes have seen an ebb and flow in popularity. They became a huge part of motorcycle culture in the early 2000s, but fell out of favor after a while (with popular models like the Yamaha YZF-R6 ultimately becoming discontinued), as more accessible large sport bikes became increasingly common. Even so, there's a special place in riders' hearts for a bike that bridges the divide between underpowered lightweight cruiser bikes and the more potent "literbikes" with displacements above the 1,000cc mark.

The 600cc superbike is back with style these days, however. As a solid middleweight powerhouse, this class of motorcycle perfectly straddles the divide between its distant cousins. Most are quite lightweight while offering quality power output measurements, and many are perhaps surprisingly affordable, even in considering the newest model years on the market. These are the cheapest 600cc class motorcycles you'll find this year.

