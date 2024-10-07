9 Of The Cheapest 600cc Motorcycles You Can Buy In 2024
The 600cc motorcycle is a treat to climb aboard. The sportbike category is brimming with energy and athleticism. They aren't as large as their 1,000cc brethren, and so they provide a healthy dose of agility and power together while oozing with aesthetic fizz. As a middleweight track bike, these motorcycles are perfect for those looking to get their feet wet in the racing circuit as well as riders looking to upgrade from an underpowered beginner bike.
600cc sport bikes have seen an ebb and flow in popularity. They became a huge part of motorcycle culture in the early 2000s, but fell out of favor after a while (with popular models like the Yamaha YZF-R6 ultimately becoming discontinued), as more accessible large sport bikes became increasingly common. Even so, there's a special place in riders' hearts for a bike that bridges the divide between underpowered lightweight cruiser bikes and the more potent "literbikes" with displacements above the 1,000cc mark.
The 600cc superbike is back with style these days, however. As a solid middleweight powerhouse, this class of motorcycle perfectly straddles the divide between its distant cousins. Most are quite lightweight while offering quality power output measurements, and many are perhaps surprisingly affordable, even in considering the newest model years on the market. These are the cheapest 600cc class motorcycles you'll find this year.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono — $12,995
Kicking off a roundup of superb middleweight sport bikes is the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Moto. The bike is the first single-cylinder Supermotard entrant from the iconic brand and follows the classic stylings of the lineup. The engine is a 659cc Superquadro Mono built with exacting standards to give it the "highest engine speed in its category," according to Ducati. The bike is classically aggressive and provides riders with power and a low end rumble that's to die for.
What's interesting about the newest Hyper added to the Ducati range is the rider it targets. The category is somewhat niche, and the brand has doubled down on the extreme level of fun and zip that these cycles can provide rather than seeking to meld the bike halfway into a different class. The solo cylinder therefore fits perfectly into what the bike is designed to do, offer high performance motoring in a blissful package, and, at a great price point. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the most expensive on this list, retailing at $12,995 for the base model, but it's still minimized by competitive bikes beyond the category (and some within it that didn't make the cut here). This bike will deliver 77.5 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque with solid max torque metrics at lower rpm intervals (more than 70% on tap at 3,000 rpm, for instance).
Honda CBR600RR — $12,199
Ramping up the power considerably, the Honda CBR600RR is a supremely powerful entrant into the 600cc class of sport bikes. The superbike delivers 119 brake horsepower and is styled with immense aerodynamic curvature taken into consideration. The windscreen on the bike rises up to provide a sort of half coverage that's perfect for riders seeking to duck down into the Honda's chassis while still maintaining a minimized look and feel.
The base model starts at $12,199, offering a purring inline-four engine delivering 599cc size alongside liquid cooling and Dual-Stage Fuel Injection technology (DSFI). A centrally positioned fuel tank helps ground the bike's center of mass and Honda's Multi-Action System Inverted Fork adds stability and rigidity to the vehicle when turning and cornering — something that superbike owners will often be seeking in their performance motorcycle. The modern incarnation of Honda's long-standing superbike shares the same DNA as early 00s racers in that they're light (registering a curb weight of 419 pounds) and dynamic, full or power and punch while showcasing flashy looks and sleek lines that cut through the air. The contemporary models introduce the typical electronics systems found in today's vehicles: a 4.2-inch digital color display, prototypical electronics, and even a USB-C charger port.
Suzuki GSX-R600 — $11,899
Yet another sleek showing, Suzuki's GSX-R600 pairs the features of modern driving with the racing DNA that put sport bikes on the map. Built from the example set by Suzuki's own GSX-R750 all the way back in 1985, the GSX-R600 is a slimmed down affair that's comprehensively adept at navigating tight cornering on the track as well as more pedestrian daily commutes. The bike starts at a base price of $11,899 for a 2024 model (and $11,499 for a 2022 example), so riders in the market for a new motorcycle might consider taking a look even when shopping on a reduced budget. Comfort, immaculate control, and refined handling specs come together to underpin the GSX-R600, marrying power and precise driving with great success.
The bike is powered by a 599cc, four cylinder engine that's been tuned to provide immediate responsiveness and explosive jump as soon as the throttle is activated. The bike features Suzuki Drive Mode Selector technology, as well, allowing for riders to dial up the power or calm it down for a lazier, casual drive whenever the mood calls for a shift in performance. The bike delivers 102.9 horsepower and 44 lb-ft of torque at 11,5980 rpm. In testing by Cycle World (of a 2023 model), the bike displayed muted power delivery in low rpm ranges, but this produced a soft rumbling sound and feel that's perfect for casual riding and pairs nicely with the increase in potency when really hammering on the throttle.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R — $11,399
Starting at $11,399 for new 2025 model year examples, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is a consummate Kawasaki superbike. The classic lines, aggressive angles, and sleek build quality make it an unmistakable track star. The bike features a pressed-aluminum perimeter frame and modern amenities like a TFT color instrumentation panel that offers direct connectivity with your smartphone for improved functionality while out on the road. The 636cc displacement in the bike's inline-four engine produces 52.1 lb-ft of torque at 10,800 rpm and 108.4 horsepower when revved up to a reading of 13,200 (on a 2023 model).
This motorcycle is a stepping stone bike for Kawasaki die-hards. It fits like a glove into the family of superbikes ranging from a 400cc option up to the 1,000cc literbike that many high performance riders might be aspiring to one day saddle up on. The ZX-6R is a wonderful middle ground in weight, power, and price tag. With a curb weight of 432.2 pounds, it's a fairly manageable powerhouse with mode-enabled driving toggles to amp up power output or increase sensitivity and control. Moreover, the bike's slightly beefed up engine displacement gives it a bit of extra energy off the line, making throttling from a stop a little easier for those just getting the hang of a larger motorcycle.
Honda CBR650R — $9,899
The first bike on this list to clock in below the $10,000 mark, the Honda CBR650R starts at a base price of $9,899 while delivering a 649cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine. The motorcycle features a steel-tube chassis and sleek design language that exudes speed and powerful performance. The engine generates 94 brake horsepower at 12,000 rpm with a max torque output measured at 46.5 lb-ft at 9,500 rpm. Coupled with Honda's E-Clutch technology and a six-speed gearbox, the bike is a solid racetrack performer as well as street warrior ready to tackle open highway and the daily commute alike.
The bike's curb weight is noticeably higher than some others on this list, clocking a 466-pound weigh in, but this includes standard equipment and a full fuel tank (which some other bikes note they aren't weighed with). Moreover, the added heft isn't enough to drastically alter the feel of the bike while riding, turning, or performing any other standard maneuver. The E-Clutch technology opens up the road to more biker hopefuls, as well. The clutch "eliminates stalling by automating clutch control," according to Honda. This makes gear changes buttery smooth while transitioning away from the prototypical manual gear shifting task that has dominated the motorcycle game. The result is a bike that eliminates one tedious aspect of the biking experience, bringing the motorcycle into view for a wider swath of drivers in the process.
Yamaha YZF-R7 — $9,199
The Yamaha YZF-R7 sits in its own subcategory among 600cc class bikes. The engine displacement is measured at 689cc, making it a little punchier than some of the others found within this category. The real excitement comes from the parallel twin design of the liquid-cooled engine. This creates a perfect middle ground for adventurous riders looking to get on a larger bike as well as those with experience who want an affordable ride without sacrificing its quality. The bike produces 64.8 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and measures at 44.5 lb-ft of torque when revved up to 6,500 rpm. The motorcycle's torque output is quite stable throughout gear shifts, making for a sturdy workhorse on the track or out on the open road.
Stylistically, the bike fits right in alongside Yamaha's sportbike category, but this entry offers riders the slimmest profile of any in Yamaha's R-series, providing immaculate control while cornering, turning, or performing any other precision maneuvers you might initiate. With a staring price pegged at just $9,199, the YZF-R7 is not only a classy rider with solid performance chops, it's one of the cheapest sportbikes in the 600cc class you'll find this year.
Triumph Daytona 660 — $9,195
The most stylish Triumph motorcycles basically ooze class, coolness, and muscle. Through decades of them taking to the streets, they've always represented a virtually perfect marriage between power and performance, and the visual wow factor that continues to popularize the brand and its aesthetic — no wonder the brand's had so many iconic motorcycle appearances in film and TV. The Triumph Daytona 660 not only continues in this grand tradition, but it's priced at a starting figure of $9,195, keeping the cost low and the power output and cool factor sky high.
The bike is everything right about a classic Triumph. From its sleek stylings and build quality to the attention to detail found in the engine, it's a wonderful ride through and through. A three cylinder (inline-three) engine that copies the signature style of the Triple and Speed Triple in Triumph's stable is the platform from which everything else flows, including upgraded brakes and immense low end torque. The measured displacement is 660cc, providing solid get up and go when you need it, and the engine produces 50.9 lb-ft of torque with over 80% available at an rpm threshold of just 3,150. Add to that its peak 93.6 hp and you've got a quality bike with classic cool DNA in a racer's body.
Kawasaki Ninja 650 — $8,299
A consummate member of the Kawasaki Ninja motorbike family, this middleweight sportbike packs a parallel twin with 649cc displacement. This gives the bike plenty of pep with a level of control that newer riders or those looking to improve overall handling will certainly appreciate. The bike features a comfort-inspired seating position and handlebar setting to create a classic athletic design without cramming the rider into a tight contortion.
The Ninja 650 is a great entry point into the world of potent, sporty bikes, without bringing all the technical heavyweight tools into play that can ruin a fun-minded rider's experience. The bike sports a miniscule curb weight measured at 421.2 pounds while delivering 67 hp and 48.5 lb-ft of torque at 6,700 rpm. The result is a high performance machine that's perfect for the weekend ride or perhaps even a lighthearted jaunt around the track. It's not likely to be a superstar racer when stacked up against beefier middleweight sportbikes, but then again that's not what this motorcycle is attempting to be.
The bike has one of the lowest price tags you'll find in the market for its class, too. Starting at $8,299 for a new 2025 model year example, the Ninja 650 is a superb choice for those moving up into the middleweight category, or even new riders looking for a zippy and exhilarating daily rider that's bursting with fun while tamping down some of the more outrageous power stats that others might exhibit.
Honda CBR500R — $7,399
This bike falls just shy of the 600cc mark, but still packs a solid punch when competing with middleweight rated motorcycles. Featuring the same great sportbike aesthetics and featuring a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin, the Honda CBR500R (a member of Honda's long lineage of CBR and CB series bikes) is a slightly smaller affair than some of the others on this list, but it's no less impressive as a tool for novice riders to deepen their love and understanding of motorcycling in general and riding a sportbike more specifically. Priced with a staring figure of $7,399, it's nearly $1,000 less than the next step up in the middleweight class, making it a worthy option to consider for anyone seeking an inexpensive ride.
The CBR5005's curb weight puts it in the same conversation as some of the other lighter bikes in the category (weighing in at 421 pounds with a full tank). It's a zippy, maneuverable rider that won't get bogged down around tight corners on the track or roadway. In testing on a 2022 model, Cycle World found the bike's max power to be 43.2 horsepower at 8,280 rpm and top torque output of 29.77 lb-ft at 6,450 rpm. These numbers won't blow away more potent competition, but they make for a peppy and agile entry point into this class for riders seeking to continue their journey into larger and more powerful track stars or daily riders.